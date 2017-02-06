Williamson policy committee further defines new dress code rules

It’s been months of conversation, but the Williamson County School Board members are still critiquing their update to the school system dress code.

During Monday night’s policy committee meeting, members refined their proposed updates. What they came up with will go before the full board on second reading later in February.

Last year district wide, only 17 formal violations were taken. Superintendent Mike Looney said this provides the context for the issue. Parents were the original catalyst for the change for the dress code, which hasn’t been updated since 2001. The district created the original policy in 1999.

Suggestions and framework were derived from three stakeholder groups –administrators, parents and students.

Here’s what they are proposing:

• Tops of shoulders must have a minimum of a 1-inch strap unless otherwise covered by an opaque top garment. (The previous wording asked for for students in grades 6-12 have a 2-inch strap and a minimum of 1-inch strap for students in grades K-5. The current dress code doesn’t allow for tank tops)

• Students can wear dresses and skirts, but no bare skin can show above the mid-thigh. Undergarments can’t be shown either. Length is determined between the student’s waist and knee to determine what mid-thigh means. This is to address all body types of a myriad of students. (If length came into question, Looney’s student committee on the topic requested the measurement be taken by a staff member of the same gender of the student in question.)

• Skin and undergarments must be covered with opaque clothing from the midriff to mid-thigh. Board members added nothing below the armpit should show.



• All pants, shorts and skirts must be held at the waist



• Leggings and other compression-style garments may be worn so long as an opaque top garment covers the buttocks and genitalia (The update had originally lumped jeggings into this category, but parents and students asked that leggings be removed from that consideration.)



• Hats may be worn in buildings with the permission of building administration.

• Any type of clothing, apparel or accessory, including that which denotes such students’ membership in or affiliation with any gang associated with criminal activities is not permitted.

• Shoes are required.

Board members will further discuss the policy on its second reading next Thursday, Feb. 16, at its work session starting at 6 p.m.

Looney said he would like to see this figured out by early spring before schools take their handbooks to the printers for the 2017-2018 year.