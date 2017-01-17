Williamson school bus driver shortage easing after pay raise

It’s plagued Williamson schools all year, but the district’s problem with bus drivers seems to have improved in 2017.

Last semester, the district faced staffing problems that had drivers making double runs. It also fought a recruiting battle in a county with the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

During the holiday break, the district trained more drivers, upping the number to 232 people. At the beginning of the year, Williamson schools had 224. That number toggled back and forth with drivers leaving or retiring.

Five new drivers passed their tests during the Christmas break.

“Some of the holidays we had scheduled weren’t holidays for some of our folks,” Assistant Superintendent Jason Golden said.

Back in October, the Williamson County School Board unanimously increased bus driver pay. Before the jump, bus drivers started out making $14.72 per hour with no experience. With the increases, new bus drivers will start out making $17.25 per hour. Drivers advance to $18.95 for one to five years of experience.

“We aren’t of the woods but the trees are a little bit shorter than they used to be, and we can see the meadow,” Golden said. “We know we are competing with other districts.”

While the issue is leveling out, the district said it will continue to hire.

In addition to the daily routes, the work offers additional hours for interested drivers through field trips and athletic travel. The district also pays for up to 80 hours of training to help the future driver earn the proper license needed to drive a bus.

For more information on how to become a Williamson County Schools bus driver, contact the Transportation Department at 615-472-4950 or apply online at https://selfservice.wcs.edu/apply/employmentopportunities/default.aspx.