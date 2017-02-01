Williamson tops state in presidential voter turnout

With all the votes in, Williamson County finds itself sitting in the number one spot again.

Administrator of Elections Chad Gray announced that Williamson voters had the highest percentage of participation among the 95 counties in Tennessee during the Nov. 8 presidential. Statistics came from election Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Tennessee Division of Elections.

“The citizens of Williamson County consistently rank in the top three counties in voter participation for federal and state elections and has garnered the highest turnout in two out of the last three presidential elections in Tennessee,” Gray said.

Out of the 150,089 registered voters in Williamson County, 72.1 percent – or 108,234 ballots – were cast in the election. Nearly 75 percent of those – or 81,124 – voted during the 14-day early voting period, Oct. 19-Nov. 3.

Wilson County (Lebanon/Mt. Juliet) and Loudon County near Knoxville were second and third in statewide voter turnout.

A number of voters in the county will have the opportunity to participate in three municipal elections held this year:

City of Spring Hill-Thursday, April 13 (Mayor and Four Ward Alderman)

City of Brentwood-Tuesday, May 2 (Three Commissioners)

City of Franklin-Tuesday, Oct. 24 (Four Ward Alderman)

A qualified voter must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day if they wish to vote.

For more information, contact the Election Office at (615)790-5711 or visit our website at www.williamsonvotes.net