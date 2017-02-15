Williamson’s Puzder won’t lead nation as Labor Secretary

In a move mid-Wednesday afternoon, Franklin CEO Andy Puzder pulled his nomination as secretary for the Department of Labor.

I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I’m honored to have been considered and am grateful to all who have supported me. — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) February 15, 2017

Here is his full statement:

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity. I want to thank President Trump for his nomination. I also thank my family and my many supporters—employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labor. While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”

Puzder is the current CKE Restaurants CEO, which located to Cool Springs this year. His multi-million corporation bolsters Hardee’s, which sells its biscuits and burgers nationwide.

His confirmation hearing was originally set for Thursday. According to NPR and The New York Times, Puzder’s withdrawal comes at a time when he may not have had the required votes for a successful nomination.

“Andy Puzder has the experience and ability to make an excellent Labor Secretary, but I respect his decision,” Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) said. “He understands the difficulties American workers face in a rapidly changing workforce and I look forward to continuing to hear his insights.”

Over the weekend, Franklin and Williamson County residents led a protest, asking him to stay home and not seep into the Washington fray.

