Stock up on books starting Friday at the Brentwood Library book sale

Get your shopping bags and reading glasses ready, because this Friday, Jan. 20, the Friends of the Brentwood Library quarterly book sale will begin.

The sale starts at the Brentwood Library at 10 a.m. on Friday and will go until 5:30 p.m. The hours are the same for Saturday. Sunday is half price day, and on that day the sale goes from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Most books are priced $3 or less. Children’s books are mostly $2 or less.

If for some reason reading isn’t your thing, the sale will also feature DVDs, CDs, audio books and maybe a bit of vinyl for the record lover.

Proceeds from the sale go to fund activities at the Brentwood Library, such as the library’s summer reading program.

Donations are accepted year-round at the library. Items accepted include books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles, games, VHS tapes, record albums and encylopedias. These items can be dropped off for donation at the checkout counter of the library. People with sizable donations can contact the library beforehand and unload their donations at the back entrance.

For more information call 615-371-0090.