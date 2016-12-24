Winter break camps offer robotics, video game design

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

The Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., will offer three “Brain Builder” Winter Break camps for kids: Video Game Design, Lego Robotics Safari and Lego Robotics City Camp.

Video Game Design

This course provides an interactive look at the world of video game design and development. Students (ages 10-17) will learn the basics of video game design and produce several different interactive video games to share with family and friends. Class meets Dec. 27-30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Register on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com. $170 per student (#8160).

Lego WeDo Robotics Safari Class

Build with Legos during this two-day hands-on class! Build and program Lego items you may find on a safari and learn about sensors and simple machines. Class uses WeDo LabVIEW software. For ages 6-9 years. $90 per student. Class meets Dec. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Register on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com (#8294). $90 per student.

Lego Robotics City Camp-Winter Break

Build and program Lego Mindstorm NXT robots in this two-day class! Design a program using the NXT Brain and software. Learn to transfer data to your robot and more. For ages 9 and older. $90 per student. Class meets Dec. 29-30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. in Franklin. Register on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com (#8295). $90 per student.