Winter fire safety: watch out for that second week of January

The second week of January has been the deadliest time for fires in Tennessee over the past eight years, according to a news release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There has been an average of 2.75 fatal fires and an average of 3.375 fire fatalities in that week since 2010.

“This is the highest number of both fires and victims for any week of the year and is nearly double the rate of the average week,” the release said.

With that in mind, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking Tennesseans to take this opportunity to focus on issues of fire safety.

“We urge Tennesseans to join the fight by surveying and remedying the fire risks in and around their homes,” State Fire Marshal Julie Mix McPeak said in the release.

Winter is an especially dangerous time of year when it comes to fires. According to the fire marshal’s office, 47.9 percent of fatal fires in Tennessee occur between November and February.

“Heating is often the culprit in winter fire incidents,” said Gary West, the deputy commissioner for fire prevention with the Tennessee Department for Commerce & Insurance. “Tennesseans should keep a close eye on the heating devices utilized in the home, ensure they have working smoke alarms on every level, and practice a home fire escape plan.”

Data collected by the fire marshal’s office shows that 33 percent of fatal heating fires in the state may have started with electric space heaters. An additional 19 percent may have been caused by wood stoves.

As part of its efforts to educate the public about fire safety this time of year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has released a list of precautions that people should take to help protect against possible fires:

• Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

• Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

• Check electrical cords for space heaters and other appliances to make sure they are not frayed or damaged.

• Never use your oven to heat your home.

• Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.

• Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.

• Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement.

• Replace alarms that are 10 years old or older.

• Make a home fire escape plan. Have two ways out of every room in the home if possible and a designated outside meeting place.

Free smoke alarms can be requested at the Department of Commerce & Insurance’s website. Certain conditions apply. The fire marshal’s home fire safety handout can be found here.