Winter thunderstorms, winds, headed our way

The rain that moved through the Nashville area this morning was only a preview for more significant showers and storms that are likely to follow early in the morning and in the mid-afternoon hours on Tuesday.

The first round of possible storms will probably not be severe, Sam Shamburger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Servce, said. They are expected to enter the area between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. A few could be on the strong side, with numerous lightning strikes and small hail, but on the whole the more powerful storms will move in on Tuesday afternoon, Shamburger said.

Those storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and they could be severe, bringing 50 to 60 mph winds and maybe some hail.

“If any severe storms do occur stay away from any windows or electrical equipment,” Shamburger said.

Even if strong storms do not develop in the area, Shamburger said there would still be high winds on Tuesday. As a result, people should take precautions with any lawn equipment or furniture that is outside.

“Today would be a good day to bring that in,” he said.

Showers are likely on Wednesday as well, although they should not be part of any severe weather system, Shamburger said.

Along with the storms, the weather is going to get significantly warmer. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s on Monday, near 70 on Tuesday and then stay in the 60s Wednesday before a brief cold front moves in on Thursday. By Friday, temperatures are projected to be back above normal and stay there for the foreseeable future.

“We don’t see really any cold air on the horizon” after Thursday, Shamburger said.

These high temperatures are in keeping with what Shamburger said has been an unusually warm winter. Last month, for instance, was the fifth warmest January on record in the Nashville area.