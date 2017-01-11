With Pearce retiring, Heritage Foundation seeks new leader

Mary Pearce, who for 30 years has led the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County in its mission to protect and enhance the historic legacy of the area, will be retiring effective the end of April, according to an announcement from the organization.

Accordingly, the Heritage Foundation has started the process to hire a new Chief Executive Officer for the 50-year-old organization. The Heritage Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the historic resources and quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County, Tennessee.

Julian Bibb, board president, characterized Pearce as the driving force behind success of the Heritage Foundation. Some of these accomplishments include saving the historic resources on Roper’s Knob, championing the Streetscape renovation of downtown Franklin, the purchase and renovation of the Franklin Theatre and the Old, Old, Jail, the recent purchase of the Maury-Darby building on the Public Square, and the organization being recognized nationally as a leader in preservation.

The Board of Directors has entrusted the selection process to a Transition Committee. Over the past months, they have developed a process, job description and a general fact sheet about the Heritage Foundation which can be found on the Foundation’s website, www.historicfranklin.com.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, 2017. The Transition Committee will review applications and certain selected candidates will then undergo a series of interviews. The target date for selection is April of 2017.