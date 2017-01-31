Woman of the Year nominations are due Feb. 7

Nominations are due by Feb. 7 for the Brentwood Woman’s Club Woman of the Year.

For the past 8 years the Brentwood Woman’s Club has selected a Brentwood resident, to honor for their accomplishment and service.

Woman of the Year nominations can be submitted to club via email or mailed to the club at P.O. Box 964, Brentwood, TN. 37024. The nomination criteria can be found on club’s blog at its web-site: www.bwctn.org or by contacting the club’s email address: brentwoodwomansclub@gmail.com.

The selected recipient will be honored at the club’s annual spring fund-raiser, Step Up: It’s a Charity Affair, at the Brentwood Country Club on May 2.

Prior honorees have been Linda Lynch, City of Brentwood Community Relations Director; Joyce Keistler, Director of the Martin Center; Susan Leathers, prior Editor and Co-Owner Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page and BrentWord Communications; Linda Jackson, Executive Director of BRIDGES; Nancy Osman, community volunteer and Director of Ty2 Foundation, Jennifer Wolcott, community volunteer with the American Red Cross (Natchez Trace Chapter) and the Oasis Center, Vicky Smith, Senior manager, Corporate Social Responsibility for Nissan North America, and Renata Soto, co-founder of Conexion Americas.