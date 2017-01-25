Women’s marchers, please don’t shop here, says Franklin business owner

Local business owner Elizabeth Bishop had something to say to a specific group of potential customers on Tuesday night.

The Joy of Knitting owner went to her business’ Facebook page to let them know.

“With the recent women’s march on Washington, I ask that … if you want yarn for any project for the women’s movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere,” she wrote.

The post quickly is going viral, with nearly 3,000 shares by lunchtime Wednesday.

There have been more than 3,000 replies. They range from cheering her on to excoriating her viewpoint.

She has responded to all with a simple comment:

She declined to be interviewed at length during the day at her store at 595 Hillsboro Road, Suite 331, in Independence Square Shopping Center.

“Please pray for our country,” she said.

She said a number of reporters had contacted her and after doing one interview she said just didn’t have time and had to go back to running her business.