WWII veteran interview presented by Nolensville Historical Society

The Nolensville Historical Society will show the first in a series of pre-recorded interviews of local WWII Veterans. The goal of the society members is to have six total interviews, the first being James Oliver.

The showing will take place at the Historic Nolensville School at 7248 Nolensville Road beginning at 6:45pm. The public is invited and there is no charge.

Carroll Moore, 2017 President of NHS, will welcome new and prospective members at the first membership meeting at 6 p.m. and the viewing will follow.

“We have a growing membership and this year we are responsible for several events including an 80th Birthday Celebration for the Historic School. Monday, January 9th at 6:45pm will be a great time to meet our members and celebrate our local Vets,” Moore said.

The 80th birthday celebration will be Sept. 17. Williamson County owns the Historic School and the NHS has a 40-year lease to meet there and oversee it. The Society rents it to the community and the Nolensville Farmer’s Market.

Those proceeds pay to maintain the structure. There is a new roof, HVAC and a few other repairs that need to be done this year. NHS leadership hopes to raise funds for these repairs and make improvements in 2017.