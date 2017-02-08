Yes, indoor football leagues are a thing: register now

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration through March 9 for two 5-on-5 mens flag football leagues at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park.

The A-league, for moderate to advanced teams (#7190), will play on Thursday nights beginning March 23. A B-league will play on Friday nights (#7191). The team fee is $350, and teams may register on-line at www.wcparksandrec.com. Space is limited. For more information about registration for adult flag football leagues, contact Daniele Stewart at (615) 377-6530 or danieles@williamson-tn.org. The arena is located at 1485 Volunteer Pkwy. in Brentwood.

