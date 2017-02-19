YMCA Overnight, Day and Adventure Camps

Spend your summer with the Y and give your kids the best summer ever. Our camp programs are as diverse as the communities that we serve.

YMCA Camp Widjiwagan – Offering day, overnight and ranch offerings, as well as fully-themed and skill-based experiences, Camp Widjiwagan is located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake in Antioch.

YMCA Day Camp – Offering traditional day camps, half-day sports camps and a special program for preschool campers, YMCA Day Camps take place at select YMCA membership centers throughout Middle Tennessee.

YMCA Summer Adventure – Offering a progressive summer experience that takes campers on a virtual world cruise that encompasses the culture, customs and cuisine of faraway lands, YMCA Summer Adventure is held at area schools in Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner Counties.

Learn more about these and all of the Y’s summer offerings at ymcamidtn.org/summer.