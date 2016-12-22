Your Williamson County guide to New Year’s Eve

It is not too early to plan for New Year’s Eve, or to make reservations where needed.

We’ve put together a list of happenings in Williamson County where you can welcome 2017.

Also check out our guide to the fun in Nashville.

Cork & Cow

403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

The swanky restaurant on Fourth Avenue is offering a four-course meal to usher in the new year–in high style! The gourmet offerings range from gulf oysters, lamb shank to Parmesan frico fish and Filet of Beef. View the menu here.

The cost for the four-course feast is $90 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 615-538-6021.

GRAYS on Main

332 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

GRAYS on Main is putting on a huge New Year’s Eve party with Wynonna and The Big Noise with special guest Kyshona Armstrong.

The early show is from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., the main event begins at 8 p.m. and goes until 1 a.m.

Call GRAYS at 615-435-3603 to book your evening and get more details.

Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor

214 S Margin St, Franklin, TN 37064

Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor is offering a gourment four-course meal, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, live music and more this New Year’s Eve.

The music lineup is:

Von Strantz 8-9

Colin Elmore & The Danville Train 9-11

Anthony Adams & The NIte Owls 11-1

Tickets are $40 per person and $70 a couple.

Click here for more information.

The Honeysuckle

1770 Galleria Blvd., Franklin, TN 37067

On New Year’s Eve, The Honeysuckle is serving prix-fixe menu, featuring items like Crispy Pork Rillette, Fresh Snapper, Sweet Potato Cheesecake and more. Cost is $75 per guest. View the menu here. Reserve your spot now by e-mailing events@thehoneysuckle.com.

Phil Vassar at The Franklin Theatre

419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar’s shows Friday and Saturday at the Franklin Theatre are both sold out.

Puckett’s

Pop, fizz, clink! Ring in the new year with good food, live music and great friends at Puckett’s Gro. or Puckett’s Boat House, all of which will host New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Each restaurant will offer live music performances in various musical genres and chef-inspired curated dinner menus and specials for the evening. Reservations are strongly encouraged for all of the eateries’ parties and are being accepted by phone only.

Puckett’s Gro., downtown Franklin

120 4th Ave S, Franklin TN 37064

Located right off Main St., Puckett’s Gro. in downtown Franklin will offer two times for New Year’s Eve partygoers to enjoy dinner and a show by Beatles cover band The Wannabeatles. $60 per person for the 6 p.m. seating and $75 per person for the 9 p.m. includes a three-course meal comprised of the guest’s choice of one appetizer, one of four entrees and espresso cake for dessert. A Champagne toast at midnight is also included in the cost for the 9 p.m. show. Reservations accepted in the restaurant or by phone at (615) 794-5527.

Puckett’s Boat House

94 E Main St, Franklin, TN 37064



New Year’s Eve at Puckett’s Boat House will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with an acoustic performance by Jon Mullins with Brentwood Down. The restaurant’s regular menu of Southern seafood favorites will be available as well as dinner specials. There is no cover for the first show, and reservations are recommended.

At 10 p.m., Brentwood Down’s full band will join Jon Mullins to perform through the end of the evening. Seating for the second show will begin at 9:30 p.m., and costs $25 per person, which includes a Champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Guests will have the opportunity to order from a limited appetizer menu and the Boat House’s full drink menu.

Puckett’s Boat House is accepting reservations by phone only at (615)790-2309.

Red Pony

408 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064

This New Year’s Eve, Red Pony offers a 4-course, prix fixe menu, featuring McConnell Braised Beef, Mediterranean Sea Bass, Lemon-Lavender Shortcake and many other items. See the menu here.

The cost is $85/person +tax and gratuity. Reservations required and available at 615-595-7669 or online.

Homestead Manor

4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179

Harvest at Homestead Manor is ringing in the new year on Saturday, Dec. 31 with a four-course, farm to fork meal curated special for the holiday.

For $80 a ticket, the fine-dining restaurant is offering diners a chef-inspired menu that includes shared appetizers, soup or salad, an array of main dish options and dessert.

Guests will begin their meal with a choice between an endive spear with avocado, lobster and grapefruit, and chicken liver toast with shallot jam, in addition to soup or salad options ranging from lobster bisque to apples, spicy pecans, blue cheese and champagne vinaigrette over fresh greens.

Entree choices include seared scallops over a potato pancake with caviar sauce, filet mignon with wild mushrooms and rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, and pomegranate orange chicken with roasted root vegetables and gruyere garlic roasted mashed potatoes. To finish off the dining experience, guests will be served a special-made dessert featuring chocolate and caramel flavor profiles.

New Year’s Eve reservations are encouraged, and can be made through Homestead Manor’s website at homesteadmanor.com or by calling (615) 538-6113.

Scout’s Pub

158 Front St Suite 120, Franklin, TN 37064

Scout’s Pub in Franklin’s Westhaven community is providing a swanky backdrop for locals looking for an alternative New Year’s Eve experience.

The chef-inspired restaurant is hosting a four-course dinner on Saturday, Dec. 31 that will offer an elevated meal, complete with house wine pairings and more.

A $75 ticket provides guests with an array of dishes prepared for the night by the Scout’s Pub head chef, Lee Rice, from cider braised pork belly with black-eyed pea puree to brown butter seared scallops and filet au poivre, and ending the meal with creme brûlée and a champagne kiss shot dessert.

Scout’s is offering guests two seating times to choose from throughout the night, including 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Those who dine at Scout’s Pub are also invited to continue the holiday celebrations at the bar where champagne, signature cocktails, brews and more will be served.

There is limited seating for New Year’s Eve at Scout’s Pub and reservations are required. To learn more, call the restaurant at (615) 721-5993 or visit scoutspub.com.

Kings Bowl

1910 Galleria Blvd #120, Franklin, TN 37067

The Escape Band will be entertaining (no cover charge) into the New Year at Kings Bowl Whiskey Room. The event is a 1920s theme, so hone your best Gatsby. To make a table reservation for the night, send an email to: jcoleman@kingsbowlamerica.com.