A dash of Hogwarts coming to Brentwood Library soon

Get out your robes and wands because the Chamber of Knowledge chapter of the Harry Potter Alliance will be hosting its first ever Yule Ball on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Brentwood Library.

“In the book series, the Yule Ball takes place in the winter when Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students can wear their finest dress robes or dresses for camaraderie, dancing and music,” according to previous Brentwood Home Page reporting.

The event will be held in Meeting Room A from 6 to 8 p.m. Various forms of wizardly merriment will be on offer, including dancing, games and prizes. There will also be a photo booth set up so that wizards can offer their muggle friends evidence of the festivities at a later date. Refreshments will be provided.

Tickets to the ball cost $10. The proceeds from the event will go to support Walden’s Puddle Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center. Registration is required, and prospective attendees can register here.

“The Harry Potter Alliance encourages millions of fans to improve our global community through social activism. We believe people have the power to make small changes that will ripple into large change,” according to the Chamber of Knowledge’s Facebook page (which is updated frequently).

Local alliance chapters come up with their own names, like the East Tennessee Dumbledore’s Army, in Knoxville. The Brentwood Library chapter formed in January 2016 and took the name the Chamber of Knowledge.

The Chamber holds quarterly meetings. According to its Facebook page the group is currently involved in a campaign dealing with “environmental best practices.”