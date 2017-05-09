City Commission approves new parking lot, access road for Brentwood Middle, High

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The Williamson County Commission’s approval of $17.2 million in funding for expansion projects at Brentwood Middle and Brentwood High schools also kick-starts the process of creating a new access road to the campus.

The county money allows for the construction of a new building, which will substantially increase enrollment capacity at the two schools. It also clears the way for the Williamson County Board of Education to approve its “Plan A” rezoning proposal.

The $17.2 million will not be completely for the new building, however. It will go toward a couple of other ancillary projects, one of which has already been addressed by the Brentwood City Commission at its meeting this week.

The City Commission approved on first reading two resolutions related to a new parking lot and access road at BMS and BHS. The parking lot and the new road represent Phase II of Williamson County Schools’ expansion plan for the BMS/BHS campus. Phase I calls for the schools’ football field to be resurfaced with artificial turf, while Phase III deals with the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM building.

The 292-space parking lot will be built on the existing practice football field. The new lot will connect to the campus’s existing rear lot and the new access road designed to feed out onto Granny White Pike.

Monday night the City Commission gave its initial approval to transfer 0.85 acres of land at the southwest corner of Granny White Park to WCS. That land is in the path of the proposed access road.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the transfer of land would not impact any athletic facilities at the park or affect “the overall functionality” of the park. A small section of the loop trail around the park will have to be relocated to make way for the road and some fence will have to be rebuilt.

“We think it’s a reasonable thing to do to facilitate that project and to hopefully improve some of the traffic flow around the high school campus,” Bednar said.

City Commissioner Regina Smithson said she had heard from Brentwood residents who were eager to see this new access road built.

“I’ve had more people tell me how they are so looking forward to this change,” she said.

As part of the project, a new traffic signal will also be constructed where the new access road exits out onto Granny White Pike, across from Foxland Drive.

This land transfer got the okay of the Park Board at its May 1 meeting and from the Planning Commission at its meeting that same night. The City Commission’s second and final reading of the ordinance for the transfer will occur at its May 22 meeting.

A companion piece to this ordinance was also considered by the City Commission on Monday. The 0.85 acres at Granny White Park is currently zoned SI-3 (Service Institution – Cultural, Recreational, and Governmental), as are all parks in the city. In order for the land to be put to use by the school district, it has to be rezoned to the same zoning as area schools, SI-2 (Service Institution – Educational).

Since this ordinance involves schools, Bednar wanted to make it very clear that what the city was considering was a land use rezoning not a school attendance rezoning.

The ordinance to rezone the land was passed unanimously on its first reading Monday night. Since it is a rezoning ordinance, it will also be subject to a community meeting, tentatively scheduled for May 25, and a public hearing, which is scheduled to occur at the City Commission’s first meeting in June. The Planning Commission will also take it up in June, while the City Commission will consider it on second reading at its second meeting in June.