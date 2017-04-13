10 Brentwood High athletes sign letters of intent

Ten Brentwood High student-athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday.

The BHS boys basketball team had three players sign, as Reed Smith inked with Chapman University, Kellen King joined Carson-Newman and Darryl Jackson will play at Fisk.

Baseball player Luke Reidy signed with Rollins College, while teammate Josh Galloway inked with Birmingham Southern.

Eli Charron signed to play golf at Troy, Chandler Moody inked with Murray State football and Reece Dunston signed to play soccer at Huntington College.

Nikki Christiansen signed to play tennis at Belmont and Taylor Pickett joined Alabama’s track & field team as a walk-on.