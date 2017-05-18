10-county group to honor Julian Bibb at June 25 Farm to Table Dinner event

Julian Bibb shares the podium with recently retired Heritage Foundation Director Mary Pearce. Bibb has been active with the Heritage Foundation and other preservation groups. // FILE PHOTO

Julian Bibb, attorney at Stites & Harbison, Franklin, Tenn., and a well-known and active preservationist and conservationist, will be honored for his contributions to the strategic preservation of farms and natural lands at a Farm to Table Dinner event, Sunday June 25.

Mayor and Mrs. Ken Moore of the City of Franklin and Mayor and Mrs. Ernest G. Burgess of Rutherford County will co-host the inaugural dinner, benefiting the Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s Natural and Working Lands Initiatives.

The event will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at The Grove at Williamson Place in Murfreesboro.

Guests will enjoy farm to table creations prepared by acclaimed local chefs, along with craft beers and wine. Other honorees that evening are Julius Johnson, retired Farm Bureau executive and former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, Columbia, Tenn.; Geraldine (Jerry) DeMent, legacy farmer from Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and John L. Batey, Batey Farms, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased online at www.cumberlandregiontomorrow.org.