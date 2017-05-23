100-year-old, fellow Morning Pointe residents, model for a cause

Blanche Housley, a 100-year-old resident of Morning Pointe of Franklin, joined fellow residents in a fashion show raising money for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital at Chico’s in downtown Franklin.

The seniors at the assisted living and memory care community posed next to famous faces Miss Nashville and Miss Collierville, and special guests like Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital alum Grace, which raised $20,000 last year for the hospital programs.

Mary Kay independent consultant Becky Lewis applied the makeup for the models, and Karen Hunter-Lowery, Children’s Miracle Network director for Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital, prepped the ladies with words of encouragement. Together, the women flaunted the latest couture for a cause.

“Our residents had a great time and truly enjoyed being in the spotlight for this very special event,” says Ashley Briggs Polis, Lantern program director at Morning Pointe “There was lots of inter-generational fun, as our seniors spent time with all of the fashionable ladies, reminding them of their hey-days. And to do it all for the children was meaningful for everyone.”