PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF 05 JUNE 2017

37027

9536 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Taylor Leigh Morgan and Sten Jacoby; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $900,228.

6409 Waterford Drive, Brentwood, Waterford; Buyer: Kelly Raei Hemmert and James Hunter Corley; Seller: Madelyn R and Robert A Schmitt; $825,000.

1850 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Yvette M and Grant E Fraser; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $962,759.

911 Laurens Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Stephanie Mathias and Jackson Seaman; Seller: Amy A Fox; $747,668.

9186 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Amy W and Joshua D Wilson; Seller: Kelley B and Jeffrey M Waldman; $854,000.

9432 Gentlewind Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: David A Parsons; Seller: Laura B Bratton; $755,000.

Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Natalie and Ryan Winn; Seller: James H Cawthon; $140,000.

5 Tradition Lane, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Gabrielle C and Michael K Dodson; $360,000.

992 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Kristie Koerner and Andrew Schutt; Seller: Chloe and Kenneth Austin Polivka; $395,000.

1640 Valle Verde, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Helton Family Trust; Seller: Patricia Gail and William Michael Gambill; $979,500.

9769 Concord Pass, Brentwood; Buyer: Gloria C and Daniel Buehler; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $708,873.

9468 Highland Bend Court, Brentwood, Preserve at Concord; Buyer: Jackie W Brassfield Jr; Seller: Ernst Construction Corp; $250,000.

500 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Madelyn and Robert Schmitt; Seller: Kathleen B and Robert K Schmahl; $890,000.

1745 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Lynn K Tuggle Jr and Reigen M Lemelle-Tuggle; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $1,080,492.

9806 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Arun Kumar Polsani and Mounisha Nandella; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $529,900.

740 Valhalla Lane, Brentwood, Valhalla; Buyer: Adrianne Anderson and Casey P McKeon; Seller: Holly Tree Trust; $455,000.

1731-C Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Crossroads South Bus Park; Buyer: NNN Vineyard Springs Apartments 30 LLC; Seller: Chimney Rock Co; $4,115,000.

1121 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Katherine Goddard Bryan; Seller: Patricia M King; $265,000.

1859 Trebor Court, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Christy P and Samuel Brian Douglas; Seller: Glenn Perdue; $744,450.

915 Laurens Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Melissa and Ryan Laprad; Seller: Augustus F Hothorn; $822,000.

9530 Wexcroft Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Michelle and Ronald Smith; Seller: Banish Family Trust U/T/A; $660,000.

1401 Cerrisse Court, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Karen and William O’Dell; Seller: Barbara L and Dan L Stubblefield; $750,000.

1491 Marcasite Drive, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Alexis Cassidy and Cody Daniel Murphy; Seller: Casey W and Michael R Burgdorf; $635,000.

8110 Moores Lane, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Yemane Hadgu; Seller: Rena Lynn Mahaffey; $455,000.

561 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive 2; Buyer: Elekes Trust; Seller: Christine and Gary W Elekes; $999,900.

711 Roantree Drive, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Samantha and Ronnie Martin; Seller: Linda Zettersten; $565,000.

5124 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Deborah L and Oliver T Morris; Seller: Bonnie L and David A Stuck; $1,049,000.

1006 Green Hill Cove, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Vandana Paturi Atreya; Seller: Tammy J and Edward W Daech; $539,900.

5118 Victoria Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Henry Clay Nickels III; Seller: Allison K and Brian Kreis; $430,000.

37046

8835 Drosera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kelly Shea and Mark Allan Manning; Seller: Gary F Slayden; $1,337,000.

8424 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Zara and Michael L Kyckelhahn Rev Living Trust; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $153,000.

6664 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $123,170.

8513 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Dawn D and Richard T Rollins; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $805,000.

6781 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Christine Carole and Christopher Robert Andrews; Seller: NVR Inc; $439,505.

5020 McKee-Padilla Road, College Grove; Buyer: Rogers Community Property Trust; Seller: Karen Haynes; $607,245.

7217 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Chelsey R and Dustin J Strumsness; Seller: Dennis Ray Green and Thomas E Hoppes; $855,000.

37062

7311 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Davida and Randall Jones; Seller: Brittani Dean Sloan; $239,000.

7166 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Cristen N and Luke T Brown; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $359,066.

7136 New Hope Road, Fairview; Buyer: Stephanie S and David B McKee; Seller: Cathy P and Randolph W Rice; $664,500.

7621 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Hickory Springs; Buyer: Annie and Quentin Hilman; Seller: Beverly D and Walter C Totty; $315,000.

7145 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Cheyanne M Allen; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $358,661.

7107 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Tyne K and Matthew J Jenkins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $260,900.

7105 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Briana Humbard; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $216,604.

7212 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Rachel and Matthew Vallieu; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $268,029.

7515 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Villages; Buyer: Kasandra L and Daniel Caleb Davenport; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $242,900.

7205 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Selene Finance LP; Seller: Wilson and Assoc PLLC; $134,160.

7777 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kimberly P and Jonathan D Francis; Seller: Dedra and Michael Wayne Roberson; $365,000.

37064

508 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sharon A and Sherman L Smith; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,181,490.

264 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane D Wickiser; Seller: Jan Gengler; $412,000.

636 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Frances K and Mark D Hilburger; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $515,965.

151 Generals Retreat, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Cathy P and Randolph W Rice; Seller: Harry G Demetros Jr; $349,000.

2017 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kristine and Matthew R Shadle; Seller: Paula J and William R Boles; $509,900.

665 Pembroake Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Valinda Binkley and Mickey Hood; Seller: Chelsey R and Dustin J Stromsness; $546,000.

1315 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Tashia Ramono-Kravitz Trust and Norman L Kravitz Trust; Seller: Stephen H Jones Jr; $255,000.

9117 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brian Cox; Seller: Laura and Matthew Feld; $675,000.

352 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelly E and Jeremy M Davenport; Seller: April J and Cliff G Duren; $685,000.

Lots 1141, 1143, and 1176 on Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $387,000.

1905 Emery Lane, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Cregg Family Trust; Seller: Kathy M Ang; $229,900.

523 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Brenda L and Christopher Medina; Seller: Andrea T and Michael H DelGiorno; $440,000.

313 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Community Housing Partnership; Seller: South Central Conference of the 7th Day Adventist Church; $70,000.

3112 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Chaslynn Summer and Michael Todd Garrett; Seller: Nadezda and Vladimir Sotirovski; $300,000.

935 Glass Street, Franklin; Buyer: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; Seller: Deborah W Murdic; $150,000.

5733 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, Greenway Trace; Buyer: Freedom Trust; Seller: Tanya M and William R Pierce; $469,000.

406 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Beverly A and Larry L Anderson Trust; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $542,536.

2019 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Alyssa Grace and Jackson Tyler Matheny; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $460,747.

512 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia B and Christopher X Barker; Seller: Allison and Ryan Cregger; $795,000.

Vacant lot on Casparis Road, Franklin; Buyer: Katherine and Cory Kelley; Seller: Jedco Properties LLC; $375,000.

3001 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Philip Bryant; Seller: NVR Inc; $406,145.

2031 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Michelle J and Ryan K Holland; Seller: NVR Inc; $546,075.

3027 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Rebecca Smith; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $603,798.

182 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melissa S and John D Williamson; Seller: Kelly N and David M Porter; $550,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #219, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Megan Minier; Seller: Baker Family Trust; $206,000.

1006 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie E and Robert Douglas Soerens; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $613,294.

202 Fairground Street, Franklin; Buyer: Brandon Bubis; Seller: Barbara and Reggie Ennis Sr; $85,000.

1635 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laurie Lynn and Larry William Denbrock; Seller: Sarah Ruth and Guy Patrick Barnard; $770,000.

107 Buttercup Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Anjali and Shashi Kumar; Seller: Cayci and Brian Sebastian; $420,000.

3124 Southall Road, Franklin, Southall Heights; Buyer: Andrea and Charles Schreiber; Seller: Jill N and Brooks C Gibbs; $501,500.

807 Caledonian Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Brianne and Jaime Rechy Jr; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $531,900.

221 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Tracie and Gerald Negrotto Jr; Seller: Melissa J and Alan L McDonald; $380,000.

6018 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Haedge Rev Living Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $898,025.

2020 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sudha Rani Vanam and Murali Mohan R Mudigati; Seller: NVR Inc; $441,315.

4031 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $89,513.

206 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Barbara L and Kent H Harville; Seller: NVR Inc; $456,366.

427 Dragon Fly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Ralston Row LLC; $167,777.

3136 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Lucy C and John T Lilly; Seller: Leann R and John C McHenry; $439,900.

2001 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sangeetaben and Shaileshkumar D Rangani; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $337,583.

122 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Deer Creek Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $140,000.

1011 Murfreesboro Road #L8, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Amy L Jones and Kathleen D O’Daly; Seller: Donna and David L Cardwell; $129,900.

1014 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lea and Jason Crockarell; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $667,955.

204 9th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: 204 Ninth Avenue Partners LLC; Seller: 204 9th Avenue South LLC; $1,125,000.

4220 Carrolton Drive, Franklin, Rosemont; Buyer: Valerie and William Waskey; Seller: Traci and Brian M Grace; $965,000.

2512 Winder Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Alan M Kirby; Seller: Kristen and Jerit Abart; $363,000.

Lots 5 and 51 on Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $220,000.

467 Riverbluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $85,000.

1628 Shadow Green Drive, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Cecelia J Manning; Seller: Mary and Zachary B Jeppesen; $358,000.

226 Wrennewood Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Hall Trust; Seller: Bette L White Rev Living Trust; $339,900.

2206 Oakleaf Court, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Olivia and Leighton Munsch; Seller: Timothy Seth Roberts; $399,900.

607 Tynebrae Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Angela C Parker; Seller: Linda Gay Garrett and Barbara Garrett Marquardt; $370,000.

819 Chrisman Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Eugene A Collins; Seller: Daniel Elliott; $267,500.

223 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle Renee and Mark Louis Palmeri; Seller: Mary Rieke; $519,600.

5763 Walker Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Claire and Billy Coley Joint Rev Living Trust; Seller: John William Landers; $1,600,000.

37067

3061 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth and Mark Sestini; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $514,834.

1049 Nolencrest Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Mia L Fieldes and Joren W Dunnavant; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $43,750.

1217 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Paige Waters; Seller: Rachel Anne Seifest; $419,000.

1801 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Marland Richardson; Seller: Joseph Douglas Peterson; $300,000.

313 Crooke Oak Court, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Laura and Ryan Wylie; Seller: The Estates of Janis A Uhler; $335,000.

905 Fawn Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Lauren and Andrew Eckford; Seller: Sharon H and Gary O Gregory; $430,000.

3050 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sushma Navarathna and Prasanna Nathan; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $500,558.

510 Clover Leaf Lane, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Lynne P Beyer; Seller: Shelley L and Steve E Morrow Jr; $320,000.

136 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Katherine C and Kyle M Greenwell; Seller: Becky and Jeffrey Byron Dollar; $330,000.

5025 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Cheri Epperson and Gregory Keith Sibley; Seller: Lori and Jeffrey Henrikson; $657,000.

2179 Edward Curd Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Cari L Landers; Seller: John W Landers; $700,000.

2016 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Melody Lowe; Seller: Barry W Ward II; $249,900.

300 Springhouse Circle, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Katherine and Joshua Rhodes; Seller: James Russell; $475,000.

510 Averwater Court, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Karolen and Matthew Larose; Seller: Terry B and Robert P Sevin; $505,000.

325 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Tina M and John E Spoon; Seller: Haedge Rev Living Trust; $800,000.

3001 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Karen Anne and Andrew Kwarciak; Seller: Linda J and Samuel R Vinson; $577,000.

37069

215 Green Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kelly Kaye and James Clayton Bonnette; Seller: Sara R Ingram; $655,000.

2040 Lynnwood Drive, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Diana and Richard Militana; Seller: Richard Duane Ward; $1,610,000.

861 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Gretchen and Ed Eason; Seller: Kelly I and Scott A Davis; $495,500.

142 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kelly B and William A Fortner; Seller: Gines I and Henry Rodriguez; $380,625.

2193 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kathryn B and Thomas M Weiss; Seller: Ann W Towns; $365,000.

1903 Sam Houston Court, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Barry D Pendley and Aaron Edgar Pendley; Seller: Frances Scott Brauer and Samuel R Barr; $360,000.

115 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Maryaltani Karpos; Seller: Mary Jo Moran Whitefield Living Trust; $260,000.

242 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: David T Hadaway; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $369,900.

6533 Stableford Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Amanda and Bryan Singleton; Seller: Steven Crist; $815,000.

6702 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Suzanne and Steve Crist; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $285,000.

120 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kelly Leigh Parsons; Seller: Sheila Anne and David W Register; $345,000.

1524 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Allison and Ryan Cregger; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $330,000.

275 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Samara and Brian Denney; Seller: Bryan M Skelton; $700,000.

37135

2609 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Adenlke Y and Nyakeh L Konneh; Seller: NVR Inc; $401,041.

9231 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Courtney D and Jonathan M Whitehurst; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $722,645.

1226 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Heather L and Jeremy R Legg; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $484,131.

1508 Pumpkin Ridge Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Jenny and Aaron Warneld; Seller: Regina Kay and John Scott Sims; $607,100.

1380 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Monika and Ashish Kulkarni; Seller: Diana and Lorren Eugene Pettit; $422,000.

1132 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Heather and James A Didomenico; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $547,960.

6119 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: The Estate of Betsy C Henley; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $376,700.

2154 Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Teonna and Christopher Ryan; Seller: Marcia J and Dana William Ryan; $645,500.

5162 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: DAC Homebuilders LLC; Seller: C K Development LLC; $115,000.

2637 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Tamara And Donald E Trummel; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $724,000.

1625 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Eman and Maher Tadrous; Seller: Sallianne E and Christian D Sorget; $539,900.

Lots 2203, 2204, 2207, and 2212 on Sam Donald Lane, Nolensville; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: B2 Capital Management LLC; $600,000.

305 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Amy T and Joe Preston Harrison; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $878,008.

1246 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Heather L and James Robert Markey; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $433,405.

37174

2610 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Willis Duggan V; $235,000.

1017 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Sherry and Nick Matrascia; Seller: Zulema T and Oscar W Harrell III; $355,100.

4052 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Zulema and Oscar W Harrell III; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $434,900.

1075 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Olivia and Christopher Pramas; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $457,965.

4084 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: April J and Cliff D Duren; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $649,900.

1016 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Elysia E and Christopher M Sandlin; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $358,748.

6041 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Andrea L and Thomas J Hornal; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $324,255.

Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $87,000.

5003 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christy Sisler; Seller: Lauren N and Brian M Thorene; $339,900.

3047 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Bar 7; Seller: Amanda N and David M Lipscomb Jr; $359,065.

2345 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale; Buyer: Kelly M and Robert Taylor Klingbeil Jr; Seller: Larry Martin Case; $360,000.

35 vacant lots on Buckner Road, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Wright Homes LLC; Seller: Smart Living LLC; $3,045,000.

1405 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kimberly and Michael Dosiak; Seller: Natalie F and Adam B Mickey; $289,000.

2070 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,972.

222 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: TN Contractors Inc; $69,740.

Easement at 2917 Sams Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Megan E Bridenbaugh and William C Walker; $3,550.

2001 Odessa Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Abby L and Christopher R Graham; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $380,076.

5905 Hunt Valley Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Stephanie and Todd N Thielen; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $545,900.

3008 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jessica and Edward P Shelley; Seller: Jean S and Eric C Walker; $449,000.

7009 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jessica M and Justin C Higgs; Seller: Melissa and Adam Lee Gaitsch; $393,000.

1904 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Nichole M and Nicolau B Dominguez; Seller: Josey Lee Baker and Clayton Schilling Baker; $249,900.

108 Crestwood Lane, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Dominique Viaene and Cyril Rager; Seller: Jennifer Norean and Jeffrey Randall Frederick; $225,000.

2251 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: CHS Property One LLC; Seller: Jennifer K and Andrew K Lamoreaux; $267,500.

6038 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kimberly and Ellis Dews Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $328,479.

37179

2813 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Vincent M Dedario; Seller: Kylie and Timothy Halperin; $230,000.

2679 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Whitney and Matthew Beyer; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $431,075.

1604 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: McKenna R and Derek B Anderson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $246,830.

2344 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Leah and Bryan J Hurlbut; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $522,275.

1592 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rebecca A and David R Carley; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $280,713.

2679 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Property Owner 2 LLC; Seller: April and Daniel L Bacus; $242,000.

2336 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Esther R and Robert E Eddy III; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $481,930.

2816 Bloomfield Drive, Thompson’s Station, Arbor Lakes; Buyer: Matthew T Noel; Seller: Janet L and Douglas L Jordan; $280,000.

3728 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Chelsea and Richard Herman; Seller: Shaw Enterprises Inc; $681,091.

2109 Carlton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: FREO TN LLC; Seller: Julie M Stickney; $198,200.

2206 Ipswitch Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Taylor O and Trevor J Denault; Seller: Norma and Brance Beaty; $259,000.

2777 Jutes Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Cassie Coward and Paul Andrew Tuminillo Jr; Seller: Pilar Orta and Daniel Truschel; $359,900.

4006 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Ruth Gabriela Coman; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $388,384.

1596 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Julianne M and Timothy H Jurjevich; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $257,400.

2541 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brooke A and Brandon L Pack; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $463,925.

Parcels on Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: DATCAT 7 Investments LLC; Seller: C & L Development LLC; $2,100,000.

2112 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jane B and Paul A Tyson; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $390,000.

2794 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Mary Scott Klecka; Seller: Joshua T Sharp; $283,000.

2316 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Irene M McKirgan; $345,051.

2700 Tisdale Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Nicole Louise and Jason Allen Goode; Seller: Lindsay H and Matthew E Wright; $338,000.