Wills presents on Forrest’s actions at Ft. Pillow at August roundtable

The Franklin Civil War Round Table in August will present a discussion about Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s actions in the Battle of Fort Pillow in West Tennessee.

The August 13th edition of the Round Table presents Dr. Brian Steel Wills, director of the Center for the Study of the Civil War Era at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He will speak on the controversial Battle of Fort Pillow where General Nathan Bedford Forrest has been accused of allowing a massacre of black federal soldiers. His defenders deny Forrest’s guilt.

Dr. Wills has written extensively on the Civil War. His works include “The River was Dyed with Blood: Nathan Bedford Forrest and Fort Pillow,” “Confederate General William Dorsey Pender: The Hope of Glory” and “George Henry Thomas. As True as Steel,” which was the recipient of the 2013 Richard Barksdale Harwell Award, presented by the Atlanta Civil War Round Table. His biography of Forrest, “A Battle From the Start: The Life of Nathan Bedford Forrest,” was a History Book Club selection and a Book of the Month Club Selection. In 2000, Dr. Wills received the Outstanding Faculty Award from the Commonwealth of Virginia. He has also contributed to numerous other publications and research on the Civil War.

Wills last spoke at the Franklin Round Table in 2014.

This event begins at 3 p.m. at the Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center.