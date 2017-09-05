Mike Alexander of Franklin has been named as a new board member for the Columbia State Community College Foundation.

Alexander, a small business owner in Franklin, has been active in the community and is a strong supporter of Columbia State and the new Williamson Campus. He is an Eagle Scout, and supports the Boy Scouts of America, Middle Tennessee.

Alexander is an active member of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce, and is the past president of Franklin Breakfast Rotary. He has served on numerous other boards and has been recognized for his accomplishments.

Kirk Kelso, Foundation board chair, recently welcomed Alexander at an orientation luncheon for new board members.

“The Foundation is important to the success of Columbia State, and Alexander will bring his individual talents to the collective work of the board,” Kelso said.

Dr. Janet F. Smith, Columbia State president, emphasized that “the partnership between the Foundation and the College is a bridge for building connections with individuals and organizations.”

Columbia State board members serve three-year terms and represent leaders from across the nine-county service area. The Foundation’s mission is to support and partner with Columbia State to positively impact our communities and student success through the maintenance and enhancement of resources. This is achieved by excellence in relationship building, fundraising and investment management.