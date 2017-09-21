10th Annual Run with Rotary event this Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Runners, joggers and walkers alike will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh air and exercise this weekend for the benefit of kids’ health and local charities.

They will get that opportunity at the 10th Annual Run with Rotary event, which will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Brentwood High School. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the benefit of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation. Registration is available here.

There are three different options available to event participants: a 10K, a 5K and a family fun run. All start and finish on the Brentwood High School track, although the longer races also meander off the school grounds and around nearby areas.

“It’s a really good course,” Rotary Club member and Race Chairman Robert Fidler said. “It’s got a little incline to it not so much. You run by beautiful houses, ponds and lakes. It’s really a great course.”

The main sponsor for this year’s run is once again LBMC, the professional services firm that recently moved its headquarters to the Hill Center Brentwood.

“We are so grateful for the sponsorship LBMC has provided for each year of our race,” Fidler said in a news release. “As a community partner, the LBMC name brings a strong following of supporters who understand the goals of The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation. This partnership allows The Rotary Club of Brentwood to raise more funds to be invested back into the community.”

Fidler also wanted to thank the staff of Brentwood High School for its hospitality over the years.

“The people at Brentwood High School have just been magnificent hosts for us all 10 years,” he said. “They do a wonderful job, and they’re very big on supporting community efforts.”

Participants can pick up their race packets, which include their bib numbers and t-shirts, at Fleet Feet Sports in Brentwood on Friday afternoon between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Last minute deciders, however, can also choose to register in person on Saturday morning.

Fidler said the event has grown since its start in 2008. Last year, 250 people participated.

Since that time, the Run with Rotary has netted $128,000 for local causes.

He expects the race to be just as successful this year as in years past.

“We get comments every year about how good the race is, how good the venue is,” he said.

For more information about the 10th Annual Run with Rotary contact Chris Brown, Race Director, 615-202-4230, chrisbrown44tn@gmail.com or Robert Fidler, Race Chairman, 615-812-9984, robert.fidler@comcast.net