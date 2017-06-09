11 Tennessee companies make annual Fortune 500 list

By ASHLEY COKER
Eleven companies headquartered in Tennessee — more than half of which are located in Middle Tennessee — made the 2017 Fortune 500 list of top-earning companies.
The list of top earning companies across the country has been released by Fortune Magazine annually for the past 63 years.
These companies account for two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and emply 28.2 million people worldwide, according to Fortune.
These Tennessee companies made the cut:
- 38. FedEx, Memphis (up from 58 in 2016)
- 63. HCA Holdings, Nashville (holding steady)
- 128. Dollar General, Goodlettsville (up from 139)
- 130. Community Health Systems, Franklin (down from 125)
- 133. International Paper, Memphis (down from 127)
- 258. Unum Group, Chattanooga (up from 265)
- 270. AutoZone, Memphis (up from 280)
- 309. Eastman Chemical, Kingsport (down from 296)
- 374. LifePoint Health, Brentwood (up from 430)
- 396. Tractor Supply, Brentwood (up from 415)
- 480. Delek US Holdings, Brentwood (down from 445)
Companies are ranked by the revenue they reported at the end of the previous fiscal year.
