11 Tennessee companies make annual Fortune 500 list

By ASHLEY COKER

Eleven companies headquartered in Tennessee — more than half of which are located in Middle Tennessee — made the 2017 Fortune 500 list of top-earning companies.

The list of top earning companies across the country has been released by Fortune Magazine annually for the past 63 years.

These companies account for two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and emply 28.2 million people worldwide, according to Fortune.

These Tennessee companies made the cut:

38. FedEx, Memphis (up from 58 in 2016)

63. HCA Holdings, Nashville (holding steady)

128. Dollar General, Goodlettsville (up from 139)

130. Community Health Systems, Franklin (down from 125)

133. International Paper, Memphis (down from 127)

258. Unum Group, Chattanooga (up from 265)

270. AutoZone, Memphis (up from 280)

309. Eastman Chemical, Kingsport (down from 296)

374. LifePoint Health, Brentwood (up from 430)

396. Tractor Supply, Brentwood (up from 415)

480. Delek US Holdings, Brentwood (down from 445)

Companies are ranked by the revenue they reported at the end of the previous fiscal year.