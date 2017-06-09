June 09, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

76℉

few clouds

Home
Business

11 Tennessee companies make annual Fortune 500 list

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

11 Tennessee companies make annual Fortune 500 list

By ASHLEY COKER

Eleven companies headquartered in Tennessee — more than half of which are located in Middle Tennessee — made the 2017 Fortune 500 list of top-earning companies.

The list of top earning companies across the country has been released by Fortune Magazine annually for the past 63 years.

These companies account for two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and emply 28.2 million people worldwide, according to Fortune.

These Tennessee companies made the cut:

  • 38. FedEx, Memphis (up from 58 in 2016)
  • 63. HCA Holdings, Nashville (holding steady)
  • 128. Dollar General, Goodlettsville (up from 139)
  • 130. Community Health Systems, Franklin (down from 125)
  • 133. International Paper, Memphis (down from 127)
  • 258. Unum Group, Chattanooga (up from 265)
  • 270. AutoZone, Memphis (up from 280)
  • 309. Eastman Chemical, Kingsport (down from 296)
  • 374. LifePoint Health, Brentwood (up from 430)
  • 396. Tractor Supply, Brentwood (up from 415)
  • 480. Delek US Holdings, Brentwood (down from 445)

Companies are ranked by the revenue they reported at the end of the previous fiscal year.

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply