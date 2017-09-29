Home
Nissan donates van, SUV to Williamson County Sheriff

Nissan North America, which has its headquarters in Franklin as well as a manufacturing plant in Smyrna and engine plant in Decherd, has donated of two new vehicles to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nissan officials in August presented a 2017 van and 2017 SUV to Sheriff Jeff Long and Chief Deputy Dusty Rhoades.

The vehicles are assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and will primarily be used for on-the-scene investigations and interviews as a mobile forensics lab, office and negotiation operations center.

Nissan previously donated two other SUVs to the Sheriff’s CID. The vehicles have an estimated value of $120,000.

Sheriff Long said the latest vehicles will be customized to meet law enforcement
needs and will be valuable to the agency’s Criminal Investigators when they are out in the field.

