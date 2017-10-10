ABOVE: Todd Morgan and Matt Logan. // Photo by Anthony Matula for MA2LA

STUDIO TENN

Studio Tenn on Tuesday announced that Todd Morgan is its new managing director.

He replaces Jake Speck, who left the position in August to join A.D. Players, a professional theater company in Houston.

Morgan comes to Studio Tenn from Signature Theatre in Arlington, Va., where he served as the management associate. Prior to Signature Theatre, he was the associate general manager of theatre programming at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Morgan received his MFA in Performing Arts Management from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA).

“It is an honor to join Matt Logan and the incredibly dedicated Board and staff of Studio Tenn on the cusp of their 8th season,” Morgan said in a press release announcing his appointment. “I am thrilled to become part of the company and to continue supporting its legacy of compelling musicals, plays, concerts and experiences through artful storytelling and truly innovative design.”

Prior to UNCSA, Morgan helped to produce all park entertainment at Tweetsie Railroad while serving as the director of entertainment. As the founder and director of the North Carolina Stage Ensemble, he has also produced such musical productions as “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Smokey Joe’s Café,” “Forever Plaid” and the “Will Rogers Follies” in various theaters, universities and resorts across North Carolina.

“I am grateful to Matt and the Board for trusting me to help guide the organization through the next stage of their journey, “ Morgan said.

Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Matt Logan said he was excited to welcome Morgan.

“He supplies both a rare blend of personability and business sense with experience in producing and managing theatre, granting him a strong place of leadership within Studio Tenn, making him perfect for the position of managing director,” Logan said.

Studio Tenn is now selling tickets for C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, opening Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 23 .