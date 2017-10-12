Parade of Homes ends Oct. 22: Check out these views

The 2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes at the Witherspoon subdivision just off the Crockett Road roundabout continues through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Six luxury homes decorated to the nines have been open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day since Oct. 7 to tour.

Tickets are $15 per person, although seniors and military members can get them for $12. Children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

This year’s benefitting charity for the event will be the Williamson County Animal Center.

The Parade of Homes has been held at least since the early 1980s, said Jim Argo, the communications director for the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee, offering a glimpse of the latest designs, technology and style trends.

“It’s kind of like an HGTV show except you’re actually there in the house looking at many different rooms decorated by professional decorators,” he said.

Here are views of the homes and their amazing features: