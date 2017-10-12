Parade of Homes ends Oct. 22: Check out these views
The
2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes at the Witherspoon subdivision just off the Crockett Road roundabout continues through Sunday, Oct. 22.
Six luxury homes decorated to the nines have been open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day since Oct. 7 to tour.
Tickets are $15 per person, although seniors and military members can get them for $12. Children under 12 are free. Tickets can be
purchased here
This year’s benefitting charity for the event will be the Williamson County Animal Center.
Part of the entry sign to the Witherspoon subdivision.
The Parade of Homes has been held at least since the early 1980s, said Jim Argo, the communications director for the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee, offering a glimpse of the latest designs, technology and style trends.
"It's
s kind of like an HGTV show except you’re actually there in the house looking at many different rooms decorated by professional decorators,” he said.
Here are views of the homes and their amazing features:
Stonegate Homes – 7,800 square feet; Paul Huff, Builder; Julie Davis, Julie Davis Interiors, Interior Designer. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
This elegant pool makes for great entertaining. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Gathering the young cousins or having a sleepover? These bunks are more like berths in a ship’s cabin. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Schumacher Homes – 7,777 square feet; Keith Schumacher, Builder; Tim Clausey and Chuck Feltner, ReCreations, Interior Designers
The six homes are featured on a poster at the Parade kickoff party. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Have you ever noticed how people congregate in the kitchen, like this one at the kickoff party? // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Another nautically-inspired children’s room. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Legend Homes – 6,914 square feet; Doug Herman, Builder; Marie-Joe Bouffard, JFY Designs, Interior Designer
A view west from Witherspoon. Holy Family Catholic Church can be seen in the upper right-hand corner. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
This Parade home blends indoor and outdoor space and comfort. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
No arguing over what to watch in this room, where electronics are concealed behind sliding “barn” doors. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Ford Custom Classic Homes – 12,102 square feet; Mike Ford, Builder; Autumnflora Miklich, Bella Vita Interiors, Interior Designer
If dust bunnies collect under your bed, this might be the answer. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Rain doesn’t matter on this virtual golf course. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Rough-hewn beams and casings give this great room rustic comfort. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Castle Homes – 7,771 square feet; Alan Looney, Builder; Castle Homes in-house design team working in partnership with Rozanne Jackson, Ginny Garett and Katy Austin, The Iron Gate, Interior Designers
Guests arrive for the Parade party. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
The Parade party took place under a big tent amid the beautiful homes and future homes. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Music and mingling at the Parade party. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Barlow Builders – 9,097 square feet; Austin Pennington, Builder; Lori Paranjape, mrs.paranjape designs, Interior Designer
An elegant bathroom behind glass doors with a tub and shower. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Gorgeous homes continue to rise, surrounded by the Brentwood hills. // ANDREW COLLIGNON