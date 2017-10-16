Sara A. “SaSa” Stephens Isaacs, age 91 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 15, 2017.

She was known for being a Red Cross Certified swimming instructor where she taught children and adult swimming classes. In the 1960s, she was legendary for

her willingness to teach students of all colors. She was recognized as “SaSa” to all

of her students.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip M. Isaacs. Survived by: sons, Phillip Steve (Vanessa) Isaacs and Randy (Linda) Isaacs; grandchildren, Jenny Rene’ Isaacs (Andrew) Lowe, Sara Kathleen Isaacs (Memo) Murillo and Kendal Norris (Mike) Lewis; great grandchildren, Zyon Norris Fraeuen, Lucy Harper Lowe and Levi Knox Lowe.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Roger Parker and Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Street Family Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Kevin and Darren Alexander, Jeff Burke, Dewey and Larry Dodson, Mike Lewis, Andy and Levi Lowe and Eddie Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Evelyn Lunn, John and Vickie Geny, The Meadowlawn Drive Gang and staff of Morningside of Franklin Assisted Living. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com