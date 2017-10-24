Avoid Pumkinfest gridlock: take a $1 to the festival

FRANKLIN TRANSIT AUTHORITY

Thousands of people in thousands of cars will be converging on downtown Franklin this Saturday for the Pumpkinfest fall festival.

Franklin Transit is urging patrons to park in lots slightly farther than the fray, a and hop aboard the Franklin Transit Pumpkinfest Shuttle this Saturday in downtown Franklin. Each one-way ride is just $1.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, shuttle service will run from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from lots at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road (across from The Factory at Franklin), or at Church of the City located at 828 Murfreesboro Road.

No pets, non-folding strollers, no food or drink except bottled water allowed on the transit vehicles.

At Pumpkinfest, attendees can enjoy the costumes, live entertainment, children’s area, vendors, pumpkin carving, and more in what has grown into one of Franklin’s largest annual events.

The Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more

information about Franklin’s public transit service visit: www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.