13 students earn perfect scores on ACT exam

By WCS InFocus

Thirteen students from five different high schools scored a perfect 36 on the ACT college readiness exam.

The ACT assesses students’ academic readiness for college and consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1-36, and a student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

“To put this achievement into perspective, ACT data for the Class of 2017 denotes that about one-tenth of one percent of all test takers across the nation score a 36,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Dr. Charles Farmer. “What an amazing accomplishment for these students. We are so proud of them.”