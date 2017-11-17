Home
13 students earn perfect scores on ACT exam

By WCS InFocus

Thirteen students from five different high schools scored a perfect 36 on the ACT college readiness exam.

The ACT assesses students’ academic readiness for college and consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1-36, and a student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.

“To put this achievement into perspective, ACT data for the Class of 2017 denotes that about one-tenth of one percent of all test takers across the nation score a 36,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Dr. Charles Farmer. “What an amazing accomplishment for these students. We are so proud of them.”

Head shot of Quinn Cunneely

Quinn Cunneely, Brentwood High

Head shot of Muhammad Fazili

Muhammad Fazili, Brentwood High

Head shot of Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson, Brentwood High

Head shot of Max Tunnicliffe

Max Tunnicliffe, Brentwood High

Head shot of Vincent Vilay

Vincent Vilay, Brentwood High

Head shot of David Xu

David Xu, Franklin High

Head shot of William Haslam

William Haslam, Franklin High

Head shot of John McElroy

John McElroy, Franklin High

Head shot of Adam Hallmark

Adam Hallmark, Independence High

Head shot of Wyatt Hayes

Wyatt Hayes, Independence High

Head shot of Tanvi Jivtode

Tanvi Jivtode, Page High

Head shot of Paxton Lifsey

Paxton Lifsey, Page High

Head shot of Ryan Maguire

Ryan Maguire, Ravenwood High

