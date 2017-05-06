1799 house museum offers Mothers Day brunch

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation, just north of Brentwood, is presenting their third annual Magnolias & Mimosas Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday May 14.

The brunch offers bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys while supplies last.

Traveller’s Rest, at 636 Farrell Parkway, Nashville, TN 37220, is 10 minutes north of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The brunch offers a Springtime Salad with Fresh Berries, Eggs Benedict and Beef Tenderloin, Herb Dusted Red Potatoes and Sauté of Baby Green Beans. There also are scones, homemade Chocolate Chip cookies and Travellers Rest Peach Shortcake and Cinnamon Whipped Cream.

Brunch guests are welcome to peruse the grounds and gardens where magnolias are in bloom.

Event admission is $49.50 per adult, and children five and under enjoy complimentary admission.

This event is held rain or shine (non-refundable). Guests should arrive early to get the best tables and views of the lush, tree-lined property. The historic house tours will begin at noon. In case of inclement weather, brunch will be served inside the event barn.

To purchase tickets for Magnolias & Mimosas, visit

http://www.travellersrestplantation.org

Historic Travellers Rest was built in 1799 and is the oldest house museum open to the public in Nashville.