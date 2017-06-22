199 acre subdivision and rezonings discussed at Thursday night work session

By A.J. DUGGER III

A rezoning and development plan for 61 senior dwelling units and several proposed properties were discussed at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Franklin Municipal Planing Commission work session Thursday night.

The dwelling unit is located at the terminus of Chicasaw Place at 1101 Shawnee Drive.

When the Senior Residences at Reddick Apartments were built, there was a waiting list of 100 senior citizens.

“It’s in a great spot,” Pearl Bransford, Alderman at Large said.

Third Ward Alderman Michael Skinner suggested that traffic will be minimal because most of the seniors who live there will not drive. Overall, the two committees were impressed with the project, which will host 48 apartments. 12 will be attached residential homes, and one will be a detached residential. The property will take up approximately 6.38 acres.

The two committees also discussed the plans for the upcoming Colletta Parkway Subdivision. The master plan is to build 264 single-family detached homes over approximately 199 acres. This will provide large areas for walking trails, a variety of lot sizes, an amenity center and pool. The Colletta Park Subdivision will be located at 1101 Ridgeway Drive, off Murfreesboro Road across from Chester Stevens Road.

Greg Gamble, landscape architect for Land Solutions Company, presented the project. He has additional plans, such as reducing the speed limit on Ridgeway Drive to 25 miles per hour, and explained that the new homes will be custom houses in the range of 3,000 to 5,000 square feet.

“I don’t see the property value going down, I see it going up,” Bransford said after seeing Gamble’s presentation.

1st Ward Alderman Beverly Burger agreed. “I think the plan fits the area much better.”

Gamble has a few more things to check off his list before his project gets approved. Next Monday he will meet with Franklin East neighbors. On July 6, he will meet with the Williamson County Highway Commission to discuss traffic ideas.

“On July 10 we will file our plans with the City of Franklin for the Planning Commission and then we’ll plan to be approved at the August Planning Commission meeting,” Gamble said.

“I think it’s right that they wait and see what the county has to say. I think that it’ll dictate how we move forward. I can’t wait to see what the county says,” Burger said.