20-year old Franklin woman designs sorority recruitment phone app

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The process of getting into the right sorority has gotten easier with the sorority guide, a new mobile app developed by Kelsey Duncan of Franklin.

The app guides potential new members through the sorority recruitment process.

“It helps them feel more confident not just in the process, but in themselves as well … at the end of the week they should feel that they are making the best decision when choosing a chapter to call their forever home,” Duncan said.

Duncan, 20, is a sophomore at The University of Tennessee but will take a semester off this fall to focus on her new invention. She will enroll in the entrepreneur program at Belmont during the spring semester.

“I’m very excited to be doing this,” said Duncan. “Even though I’m young, I feel like you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Duncan attended Franklin High School until her area was rezoned so she ended up graduating from Independence High School in 2015.

Duncan got the idea for the sorority guide after making a mistake during her freshman year. “I went through recruitment and I realized that I chose a chapter only because of what everyone else was saying. I was a better fit for the chapter I did not choose. Because I listened to everyone else, I made a decision that was not the best for myself.”

Duncan wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“One day it dawned on me. There has to be something out there that guides women through this process. There wasn’t, so I created it.”

The ambitious young woman hired a freelancer out of India and a graphic designer from Nashville. She worked fast; she had come up with the idea for the app in July and had it running by the middle of August.

Duncan won the Boyd Venture Challenge at the University of Tennessee and took first place against seven other companies, winning $15,000. “I’d like to thank the judges from the competition, but especially to my mentor, Tom Graves, who has been a tremendous help and aid in the success of the Sorority Guide.”

Duncan wants to inspire other women to become entrepreneurs. “We need more females in entrepreneurship. Everywhere I look it’s a male running his own company. To bring women onto my team is a blessing. My entire team is full of young, hard working ambitious women. If a young woman is reading this and wants to start her own business one day, I say go for it and do what you can when you can.

For more information on The Sorority Guide app, visit www.thesororityguide.com