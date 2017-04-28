Finally, early vote totals surpass 2015 election

Early voting for Tuesday’s municipal election just ended and the numbers are in.

More people voted early in this municipal election cycle than the last one, according to information from the Williamson County Election Commission.

Earlier in the early voting period, totals were lagging.

In the early voting period from April 12 through April 27 this year, 2,619 people voted. In 2015, 2,567 people voted early.

Although the number of early voters was slightly greater this year, the percentage of total registered Brentwood voters who voted early is actually down due to an increase in the voter registration base. The total early vote this year represents 8.3 percent of registered voters, whereas the total from 2015 represented 9 percent of registered voters.

For most of the 2017 early voting period turnout numbers lagged in comparison to 2015. This week saw a surge in the early vote, though, with 310 people voting on Wednesday and 418 voting on Thursday, the last day early voting was available. The number of ballots cast on Thursday was nearly 100 greater than the number of votes on the final day of early voting in 2015.

In 2015, about half as many people showed up to vote on election day as voted during the early voting period. Overall, the 2015 municipal election saw 3,782 ballots cast, which amounts to a 13.27 percent voter turnout.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find a list of Brentwood’s polling places here.

Four candidates—John Byers, Mark Gorman, Rhea Little and Regina Smithson—are running for three open seats on Brentwood’s City Commission. To read past profiles of candidates and the candidates’ answers to various policy questions you can visit Brentwood Home Page’s 2017 election page.