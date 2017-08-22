Eclipse brings memories, new excitement to The Heritage at Brentwood residents

By LANDON WOODROOF

Harry Lee Billington remembers seeing an eclipse once before decades ago in her old home of Tazewell County, Virginia. She does not remember the year exactly, but she does remember very well the precautions she took to peer up at the disappearing sun.

“You’d take a window pane and smoke it with a candle,” Billington said, sitting out in a courtyard Monday afternoon at The Heritage at Brentwood. “It makes it black so it doesn’t damage your eyes.”

John Gregg recalls utilizing the same method for the two eclipses he has seen—one in 1979 and one way back in the ’20s or ’30s when he was a kid in Illinois.

“Had a piece of broken window glass that we smoked with a candle,” he said.

These days you won’t find smoked glass on any NASA-approved lists of safe eclipse viewing methods. The preferred way to watch is through special solar eclipse glasses, which The Heritage passed out to its residents and which both Billington and Gregg wore on Monday.

It’s still the same sun and the same moon that they looked at, though. Appearing the same, perhaps a little clearer thanks to the newer technology, but no different really than when the Ancient Greeks looked at them several thousands of years ago. The only thing that changes are the people who watch them.

With a baking heat settling down on a summer Monday afternoon, Barbara Votta, Jean Easley, Marian Moore and Carolyn Crigger had the right idea. Rather than sit out in full view of the sun, they congregated in the shade.

“This is my apartment, and I have a ringside seat,” Crigger said from the porch of her ground-level residence at The Heritage.

“She invited us, and we’re taking advantage of it,” Easley said.

“She’s giving us water and chairs,” Moore said.

“She’s a perfect hostess,” added Votta.

“Well I’ve never been told that before,” Crigger said.

The four women all hail from different states but time and the promise of a peekaboo sun had brought them together.

“I’m the only Tennessean here,” Crigger said.

“That’s why you’re the hostess,” Votta said.

Nearby, Mabel Aldridge was preparing for her second total eclipse in the past quarter century. She and her late husband, Clyde, had caught one on a cruise in the Pacific Ocean about 25 years ago. She had the photographs to prove it.

Aldridge is originally from England and sat on a bench with two of her English friends on Monday, Terri MacDonald and Sally Berneburg.

The three limeys, they call themselves.

Aldridge has been at The Heritage for the past decade or so. She moved up from Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina.

She is looking forward to seeing the eclipse. She never thought she would get another chance to.

“I thought they only came around about once every 100 years,” she said.

Her memory of that eclipse over the Pacific is still strong today. It unsettled her.

“It was very eery,” she said. “I was glad to see the sun come around.”

For David Hazlewood, Monday’s eclipse was a third and a first. The third eclipse he’s seen, but the first total one.

“I remember at least two partials in my life, in my 84 years,” he said. “The full doesn’t happen too often.”

He sat with some Eclipse brand gum, Sun Chips and homemade Moon Pie-like treats that had been baked for The Heritage residents and were quickly melting in the heat.

Hazlewood said a full eclipse was not something he had spent much time considering in his life.

“I don’t even know that I really thought about it until everybody started talking about it,” he said.

Now that the eclipse was almost there, though, Hazlewood planned to make the most of it. Asked if he was excited to see it, Hazlewood answered, “Yes. I’ve got to be excited. This will be my last one.” He and his table of friends and family laughed.

As the sky grew darker, Bill Fleet shared memories of an eclipse he had seen many years ago in Washington, D.C. He and his then-young son Bill III had watched the eclipse through a pinhole projector.

“I just took a cardboard box and put a hole in it,” Fleet said.

His wife, Carolyn, and two young daughter had stayed inside the house while he and Bill watched the moon creep slowly over the sun.

“I don’t know if my son remembers that or not but I sure do,” Fleet said.

About 1:27 p.m. the lamps along the courtyard pathway at The Heritage illuminated, tricked into service by the celestial play.

Heads turned upward in the shadowy, dream-like light and then…

“Oh, look at this,” someone shouted.

“Oh my goodness gracious,” came another voice.

Applause broke out as people stared at the blackened disc with its circumference ablaze. And then, as soon as it came it went, and a sliver of the sun edged back into view.

“We saw it and it was lovely,” Crigger said several moments later, her quartet dispersed from the comfort of her porch.

“I thought it was thrilling,” Billington said of her second eclipse. “When it got dark it was really thrilling.”