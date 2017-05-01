Candidate financial disclosures show Gorman tops in money raised and spent

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Candidates in Brentwood’s May 2 municipal election have turned in two financial disclosure forms so far to the Williamson County Election Commission disclosing the amount of money each campaign has raised and spent.

One form covered the period ending March 31 while the other covered through April 22.

These forms show that incumbent Mark Gorman’s campaign has both raised and spent the most money through April 22 this election season, while challenger John Byers’s campaign has raised and spent the least.

Overall, Gorman’s campaign has brought in $15,896 during the period covered by the forms, around 33 percent more than his nearest competitor, Regina Smithson. Smithson’s campaign has raised $11,979 through April 22.

Behind them, Rhea Little’s campaign has netted $10,730 and Byers’s campaign has raised $8,030.

As far as expenditures are concerned, Gorman’s campaign has spent $14,723.77 through April 22. In second place again is Smithson, whose campaign expended $11,001.41 during the same time. Little’s campaign has disbursed $8,931.61 in the same period, while Byers’s has spent $5,559.07.

Smithson raised the most from donations under $100, bringing in $2,029 from such donors. Gorman, although he raised the most overall, raised the least amount from donations under $100, netting $196 in this category.

Here is a list of summary information about campaign donations, including a list of all itemized contributions to the campaigns.

JOHN BYERS:

Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $970

Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $7,000 (from 19 donations)

Average itemized contribution: $368

Loans: $60

TOTAL RECEIPTS: $8,030

Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:

Michael and Tsianina Lohmann – Director – ABC – 1500

Greg Sandfort – CEO – Tractor Supply – 1000

David Creed – CEO – Creed Investments – 500

Dan Brodbeck – CEO – Compass Partners – 500

H.G. Hill – 500

Mark Cleveland – CEO – Hytch – 400

Kelly Smith – Homemaker – 300

Celeste Patterson – President – H.G. Hill – 250

Rob Bellenfant – Founder – TechnologyAdvice – 250

Autumn Ryan – CEO – Aseptic Health – 200

John Reidy – Gresham Smith Partners – 200

Daniel Spann – VP – Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon – 200

Greg Blandford – Technical Innovation – 200

Daniel Schmisseur – Partner – Cromwell Schmisseur – 200

Grady Tabor – Financial Advisor – Processus – 200

David Morgan – AVP – Healthtrust – 150

Senton Pojami – Director – Aon – 150

Colby Jubenville – Educator – MTSU – 150

Cort Bush – Principal – DGHA – 150

MARK GORMAN:

Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $196

Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $15,700 (from 22 donations)

Average itemized contribution: $714

TOTAL RECEIPTS: $15,896

Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:

Joey Jacobs – Chairman and CEO – Acadia Healthcare – 1500

Debbie Jacobs – Homemaker – 1500

Patricia Myatt – Realtor – Benchmark Realty – 1500

Ken Travis – Retired Sales Executive – 1000

Jan Short – Homemaker – Retired – 1000

James Horrar – VP Operations – Community Health Systems – 1000

Charles Locke – Senior VP – Path Group – 1000

Larry Cash – CFO and President Financial Services – Community Health Systems – 1000

Timothy Ryan CFO – Quorum Health – 1000

Lance Marrow – President – Nashcomm – 1000

Casey Preston – Homemaker – 500

F. Max Merrell – Retired – 500

James Grimes – Senior Vice President – Ardent Health Services – 500

Scott Leftwich – Healthcare Consultant – Self-employed – 500

Benny Shepherd – Business Owner – Jarrett Paving – 500

John Church – Director of Staff – Tennessee Air National Guard – 500

Carol Dodson – Homemaker – Retired – 250

David Miller – President and COO – Community Health Systems – 250

Thomas Buford – Senior VP Internal Audit – Community Health Systems – 200

Mike Lynd – Senior VP Financial Services – Community Health Systems – 200

Terry Pefanis – VP, CFO, CCO – The SSI Group – 200

Gary Price – Retired – 100

RHEA LITTLE:

Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $1,830

Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $8,900 (from 16 donations)

Average itemized contribution: $556

TOTAL RECIPTS: $10,730

Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:

Judy Little – Automotive – Rhea Little Tire & Auto – 1500

Mark Neal – Insurance – Frank E. Neal & Co. – 1500

Houston Little – Automotive – Self Employed – 1500

Michelle Pope – Healthcare – 500

Bob Bellenfant – CPA – Bellenfant CPAs – 500

Robert Fidler – Retired – 500

Richard Bowie – Retired – 500

Gary Wilson – Retired – 500

Marie Little – Automotive – Rhea Little Tire & Auto – 300

William McCarthy – Realtor – 300

Tim Fordice – Physician – 300

Michael Walter – Management – Self-employed – 250

Paul Riviere – Realtor – 250

Roger Reed – Retired – 200

Roger Greenup – Retired – 150

Dan Jordan – Retired – 150

REGINA SMITHSON:

Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $2,029

Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $9,950 (from 13 donations)

Average itemized contribution: $765

TOTAL RECIPTS: $11,979

Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:

Randy Short – Real Estate – TAMCO – 1500

Jan Short – Homemaker – 1500

David Watson – Owner/Operator – Sonic Drive-ins – 1500

Keith Schumacher – Homebuilder – Schumacher Homes – 1500

John Lee – Self-Employed – John Lee Co. – 1500

J. Ammon Smart – Attorney – 500

Homayoun Amihmadani – MRCO LLC – 500

John Reynolds – Dentist – J.A. Reynolds/Franklin Smiles – 500

Reese Smith – Real Estate – 250

Casey Preston – Homemaker – 200

Stephen B Smith – Real Estate – 200

John Padgett – Owner – Modern Marine – 150

Frank Foster Jr – Retired – 150

Financial statements for the period of April 23 through election day on May 2 do not have to filed until July.

