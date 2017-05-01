Candidate financial disclosures show Gorman tops in money raised and spent

BY LANDON WOODROOF
Candidates in Brentwood’s May 2 municipal election have turned in two financial disclosure forms so far to the Williamson County Election Commission disclosing the amount of money each campaign has raised and spent.
One form covered the period ending March 31 while the other covered through April 22.
These forms show that incumbent Mark Gorman’s campaign has both raised and spent the most money through April 22 this election season, while challenger John Byers’s campaign has raised and spent the least.
Overall, Gorman’s campaign has brought in $15,896 during the period covered by the forms, around 33 percent more than his nearest competitor, Regina Smithson. Smithson’s campaign has raised $11,979 through April 22.
Behind them, Rhea Little’s campaign has netted $10,730 and Byers’s campaign has raised $8,030.
As far as expenditures are concerned, Gorman’s campaign has spent $14,723.77 through April 22. In second place again is Smithson, whose campaign expended $11,001.41 during the same time. Little’s campaign has disbursed $8,931.61 in the same period, while Byers’s has spent $5,559.07.
Smithson raised the most from donations under $100, bringing in $2,029 from such donors. Gorman, although he raised the most overall, raised the least amount from donations under $100, netting $196 in this category.
Here is a list of summary information about campaign donations, including a list of all itemized contributions to the campaigns.
JOHN BYERS:
Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $970
Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $7,000 (from 19 donations)
Average itemized contribution: $368
Loans: $60
TOTAL RECEIPTS: $8,030
Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:
Michael and Tsianina Lohmann – Director – ABC – 1500
Greg Sandfort – CEO – Tractor Supply – 1000
David Creed – CEO – Creed Investments – 500
Dan Brodbeck – CEO – Compass Partners – 500
H.G. Hill – 500
Mark Cleveland – CEO – Hytch – 400
Kelly Smith – Homemaker – 300
Celeste Patterson – President – H.G. Hill – 250
Rob Bellenfant – Founder – TechnologyAdvice – 250
Autumn Ryan – CEO – Aseptic Health – 200
John Reidy – Gresham Smith Partners – 200
Daniel Spann – VP – Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon – 200
Greg Blandford – Technical Innovation – 200
Daniel Schmisseur – Partner – Cromwell Schmisseur – 200
Grady Tabor – Financial Advisor – Processus – 200
David Morgan – AVP – Healthtrust – 150
Senton Pojami – Director – Aon – 150
Colby Jubenville – Educator – MTSU – 150
Cort Bush – Principal – DGHA – 150
MARK GORMAN:
Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $196
Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $15,700 (from 22 donations)
Average itemized contribution: $714
TOTAL RECEIPTS: $15,896
Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:
Joey Jacobs – Chairman and CEO – Acadia Healthcare – 1500
Debbie Jacobs – Homemaker – 1500
Patricia Myatt – Realtor – Benchmark Realty – 1500
Ken Travis – Retired Sales Executive – 1000
Jan Short – Homemaker – Retired – 1000
James Horrar – VP Operations – Community Health Systems – 1000
Charles Locke – Senior VP – Path Group – 1000
Larry Cash – CFO and President Financial Services – Community Health Systems – 1000
Timothy Ryan CFO – Quorum Health – 1000
Lance Marrow – President – Nashcomm – 1000
Casey Preston – Homemaker – 500
F. Max Merrell – Retired – 500
James Grimes – Senior Vice President – Ardent Health Services – 500
Scott Leftwich – Healthcare Consultant – Self-employed – 500
Benny Shepherd – Business Owner – Jarrett Paving – 500
John Church – Director of Staff – Tennessee Air National Guard – 500
Carol Dodson – Homemaker – Retired – 250
David Miller – President and COO – Community Health Systems – 250
Thomas Buford – Senior VP Internal Audit – Community Health Systems – 200
Mike Lynd – Senior VP Financial Services – Community Health Systems – 200
Terry Pefanis – VP, CFO, CCO – The SSI Group – 200
Gary Price – Retired – 100
RHEA LITTLE:
Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $1,830
Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $8,900 (from 16 donations)
Average itemized contribution: $556
TOTAL RECIPTS: $10,730
Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:
Judy Little – Automotive – Rhea Little Tire & Auto – 1500
Mark Neal – Insurance – Frank E. Neal & Co. – 1500
Houston Little – Automotive – Self Employed – 1500
Michelle Pope – Healthcare – 500
Bob Bellenfant – CPA – Bellenfant CPAs – 500
Robert Fidler – Retired – 500
Richard Bowie – Retired – 500
Gary Wilson – Retired – 500
Marie Little – Automotive – Rhea Little Tire & Auto – 300
William McCarthy – Realtor – 300
Tim Fordice – Physician – 300
Michael Walter – Management – Self-employed – 250
Paul Riviere – Realtor – 250
Roger Reed – Retired – 200
Roger Greenup – Retired – 150
Dan Jordan – Retired – 150
REGINA SMITHSON:
Unitemized contribution total (from donations under $100): $2,029
Itemized contribution total (from donations over $100): $9,950 (from 13 donations)
Average itemized contribution: $765
TOTAL RECIPTS: $11,979
Contributions of $100 or more with donor name, profession and company when available:
Randy Short – Real Estate – TAMCO – 1500
Jan Short – Homemaker – 1500
David Watson – Owner/Operator – Sonic Drive-ins – 1500
Keith Schumacher – Homebuilder – Schumacher Homes – 1500
John Lee – Self-Employed – John Lee Co. – 1500
J. Ammon Smart – Attorney – 500
Homayoun Amihmadani – MRCO LLC – 500
John Reynolds – Dentist – J.A. Reynolds/Franklin Smiles – 500
Reese Smith – Real Estate – 250
Casey Preston – Homemaker – 200
Stephen B Smith – Real Estate – 200
John Padgett – Owner – Modern Marine – 150
Frank Foster Jr – Retired – 150
Click here to read pdfs of all of the financial forms for receipts and expenditures through March 31. Click here to see the same for receipts and expenditures through April 22.
Financial statements for the period of April 23 through election day on May 2 do not have to filed until July.
To read more about the candidates in Brentwood’s municipal election, visit the Brentwood Home Page’s Election 2017 page here. There, if you scroll down, you’ll find profiles of each candidate and stories consisting of the candidates’ answers to various policy questions.