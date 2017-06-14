City Commission discusses fiscal year budget, redirects additional revenue

By LANDON WOODROOF

Each year Brentwood’s City Commission votes to adopt a budget laying out all the expenses and revenues the city is expected to accrue over the coming year.

Invariably, though, throughout the course of the fiscal year those number change. Subsequently, the city has to go back and amend the budget to take account of those alterations.

This fiscal year saw a number of those changes, and Monday night the City Commission voted to amend the budget to reflect that.

“We’re in the midst of adopting the budget for the new fiscal year that starts July 1,” City Manager Kirk Bednar explained. “But at this time every year we need to come back and do a little bit of cleanup with the current budget that will end June 30 this year.”

The largest such change has to do with an extra $5,475,000 that the city took in from local sales tax and the Hall income tax.

Bednar said the city took in so much “over what we budgeted primarily because we budget revenues very conservatively.”

The expenditure amendment passed Monday night directs those additional revenues to address a number of different needs in the city.

For instance, $5,355,000 of the extra revenue will be transferred to the city’s Capital Improvements Program. The CIP includes a number of projects including the reconstruction of the Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road intersection, funding for work on trails and the playground at Crockett Park and a needs analysis for a possible new Brentwood Police Department headquarters on Heritage Way.

Other amendments to the general fund budget concern unexpected weather events to which the city responded.

For instance, $33,860 was spent funding the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department’s response to the wildfires that swept through East Tennessee. Additionally, the city spent $60,000 on storm cleanup following the March 1 tornado.

Another large appropriations amendment has to do with the city’s $2.4 million gift to Williamson County Schools. The city donated that money to fund expansion projects at Brentwood Middle and High Schools.

The city chose to make that contribution after weeks of negotiations and competing rezoning plans. These plans had many Brentwood parents nervous that their children would be forced to attend schools outside of the city.

The current fiscal year budget was amended to show that $2 million expenditure from the city’s Adequate Facilities Fund.