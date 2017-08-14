2017 GOLF OUTLOOK: BA, Brentwood Nolensville return top shooters

By KEVIN WARNER

All the Brentwood area high school golf teams look ready to tee off for another great season.

Brentwood High School and Brentwood Academy’s boys teams both hope to return to the TSSAA state tournament in their respective divisions after finishing fourth a year ago. The Brentwood high girls finished sixth at the AAA state tournament in 2017.

Nolensville High School hopes to improve on a solid inaugural campaign in which saw the Knights poste an (8 – 4) regular-season.

Ravenwood High School welcomes Tim Gillean as the team’s new head coach. 2017 will mark his first season coaching high school golf.

Brentwood Academy

BA head coach Jared Street returns four of his top five golfers from a year ago, including Division II-AA East/Middle Region champion Alex Cobb. He went on to shoot +2 at the TSSAA DII-AA state championship, good enough for sixth place.

Fellow returnee Coleman Jones shot (+5) at the state tourney, which put him tied for 11th place. Jackson Elzinga and Jackson Phillips also return as solid contributors for the Eagles.

“We feel like we can be very competitive this year,” Street said. “Our goal will be to strive to improve each and every tournament or match in order to be playing our best golf come October.”

The Eagles will have to overcome tough region matches against McCallie, Ensworth, Montgomery Bell Academy and Father Ryan.

Brentwood High School

Walter ‘Bud’ Robison coached the Brentwood Bruins boys and girls teams to their third consecutive region title last year.

The boys finished fourth in the state tournament, while the girls posted a sixth-place finish after going undefeated in the regular season.

The 2017 boys will be led by returning Class AAA state champion Trenton Johnson.

Fellow juniors Drew Howard and Brandon Knight will round out the Bruins’ top three golfers this season, after getting some valuable experience in the state championship last year.

Robison will be looking for some newcomers to step up in the fourth and fifth slots.

“If one of those players can get hot at the right time, we have a chance to go all the way,” he said. “Golf is a funny game though, and timing is critical. Our district is so strong and with only one team moving past regions, that team needs to have 4 of 5 players score well on the same day.”

The Bruins will miss Eli Charron, who signed with Troy State University and Trey Tobias, who signed with Walter State University, from last year’s squad.

Franklin High School, Nolensville High School and independence High School look to be the toughest outlets for the Bruins boys in 2017.

On the girls side, Robison sees the Lady Bruins in a bit of a rebuilding mode. They have to replace four-year starter Annie Paris (Rhodes College) and Emma Phillips (Birmingham Southern), who won the individual District 11-AAA title last year.

With those departures, sophomores Gigi Powers and Elizabeth Smith will be asked to step into top roles this season, along with senior Maggie Briggs. Newcomer Audrey Harrell should also make an impact.

“We are in a building phase, but we have several driven individuals that might surprise us, and themselves as they become more confident with their ability,” Robison said.

Nolensville High School

Head coach Johnny Bridgeman had a solid first season leading the Knights. The boys golfers finished second in the district and region tournaments, while the girls finished fourth in the district, but had all their golfers qualify for the region tournament as individuals.

The boys team saw Jordan Lessonberry qualify for the state tournament as a freshman. He returns along with junior Josh Floyd and fellow sophomore Jackson Twerdahl. Newcomer Zane Johnson should make the boys squad better in 2017, as well.

Junior Amy Bridgeman returns for the girls, along with sophomores Mary Elise LoGuidice and Carson Applegate. Coach Bridgeman said all the girls have improved their game from last season.

As the Knights move to District 11 in the Large Division, Bridgeman expects tough challenges from Franklin and Brentwood High. The Independence High School girls will also be tough.

Ravenwood High School

New Ravenwood head coach Tim Gillean looks toward his first year coaching high school golf with excitement.

“I’m excited for my first year coaching high school golf,” he said. “I have seen some of the guys play, and I see some real talent, even from some of the younger guys. I look forward to seeing how the guys do against the competition.”

Gillean said he expects fierce competition, given the athletes in the Williamson County area.

Ravenwood will not field a girls team this year.