Local veterans attend 2017 Heroes Breakfast in honor of departed friend

Photo: Senator Bob Corker addressing the crowd at the Omni Nashville Hotel as part of Operation Stand Down Tennessee’s 7th Annual Heroes Breakfast

By LANDON WOODROOF

By the time they got to Brentwood’s Costco on Friday around 11 a.m. for their weekly meeting, a number of the members of the Middle Tennessee Veterans Support Group had already been among friends for a good part of the morning.

That is because several dozen of them had traveled to downtown Nashville bright and early for the 7th Annual Heroes Breakfast, a fundraising event for local veterans nonprofit Operation Stand Down Tennessee. A member of the support group had bought four tables worth of tickets in honor of Tom Bain, the Vietnam veteran and former mayor of Brentwood who had been a part of the Costco group before his death in July.

Their attendance at the event was apt for a group devoted to camaraderie and caring for their fellow veterans. Each week, group members get together to listen to each other tell stories, to have a good time and to grab a bite to eat. There’s no agenda, just open ears and open hearts.

Operation Stand Down Tennessee helps veterans transition back into civilian life by offering a number of free services to vets and their families. Some of those services include job training, assistance finding housing and help receiving benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The organization was founded in 1993.

When OSDTN was founded, its main issue was veteran homelessness. CEO John Krenson explained at the breakfast that the organization’s goal was not just to alleviate that problem among present-day veterans, but to prevent it from ever affecting future ones.

“This window of opportunity is to prevent a future generation of veterans from becoming homeless in the first place,” Krenson said. “Which means we need to do greater outreach to that generation. We need to improve our employment services at Operation Stand Down so we’re not trying to get a veteran a job when they haven’t had one for 10 years, but we can get her a job right when she’s coming out of the service.” He said the group was devoted to making “smooth transitions” for veterans.

Keynote speaker Brigadier General Marianne Watson went into further detail about the struggles that many veterans face coming back to civilian life.

“While the overall official unemployment rate is very low, the broader picture is our veterans and service members continue to have serious challenges in finding full time career jobs, jobs that recognize their training and experience,” she said.

Many would assume that employers would be more than happy to seek out veterans for jobs, but that is not always the case. Those that are eager to hire veterans often have a difficult time locating them.

The result is a huge number of veterans who have not found a good fit in the job market. Watson said that almost 1 million veterans are currently without careers or full time jobs.

“Roughly the same number of allied soldiers that were in France the month after D-Day,” she added.

Her hope is that work can be done to better match willing and skilled veterans with employers open to hiring them.

Major General John Frame is aware of these problems. He has been involved with OSDTN in various capacities for the past 15 years or so. He founded the Middle Tennessee Veterans Support Group in January 2000 along with his friend Jim McGregor after the pair stopped at Costco for a hot dog and some conversation.

At Costco on Friday Frame spoke about the unique qualifications that so many veterans leave the military with. They learn far more in the service than just how to shoot a rifle, for instance.

“They get a sense of discipline that is hard to instill in people because they know how to fill a slot and be disciplined about it and work within the organization or whatever the company might be,” he said.

The plight that many veterans find themselves in after the service can be complicated, however, by post-traumatic stress.

“Every day that they’re there, if they’re in combat, it’s in the back of their mind,” Frame said. “That next step might be where that IED is.”

Although discussions of PTSD have been more a part of the national conversation in recent years than they were decades ago, that does not mean that only veterans from this generation suffer from it.

“We’ve had people tell us that are pretty regular members it saved their life because they had years of PTSD and never could find anyone to talk to,” Frame said about the Costco group, which features many members wearing black veterans caps atop heads of gray hair.

While each veteran may have had different experiences in the service, the very fact of that service creates a connection between them all. Frame said he had thought a lot about that connection.

“It’s an interesting thing about veterans,” he said. “If you are a veteran, you are. If you’re not, you can’t buy your way into it. You can’t pledge to be one. You either are or you’re not. As a result, it kind of is a brotherhood of people. You can go anywhere in the United States and you can see somebody and if you recognize a veteran…there’s a tremendous response.”

That feeling of brotherhood could explain the Middle Tennessee Veterans Support Group’s connection with organizations like OSDTN. Numerous members have a history of supporting the group.

“I think they have a very, very positive effect,” group member Coplin Curtis said Friday. “First off they’re good about going in and sitting down to interview [veterans] and determine what their needs are basically, and go from there, whether its housing, employment or medical needs. They really do a great, great job.”

It’s work that the veterans group members were proud to support through their attendance at the OSDTN event in honor of their friend Tom Bain.

It’s work that Frame hopes the general public can get behind as well. He knows that many members of the local community supports America’s troops. He sees it each meeting at Costco.

“There’s not a week that goes by that we don’t have a number of people come by, thank us for our service, bring their little kids to shake our hands,” he said.

It points to the larger picture beyond any one veterans group or veterans organization.

“My comment always when I’m talking to groups or people, you know we can’t all be heroes, not everybody’s a hero, but we can all be patriots,” Frame said. “Even if you’re not in the military, you can be a patriot. Everybody, whether you’re in the front line or wherever else, you can be a patriot, and I think we should all strive to be patriots.”