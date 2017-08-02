2017 Home Page Preseason All-Area Football Team

Home Page Media Group sports editor Sam McGaw has released his 2017 Home Page Preseason All-Area Football Teams.

The team is made up of players from schools inside of Home Page Media Group’s coverage area. These programs include public and private schools in Williamson County, as well as Christ Presbyterian Academy, Franklin Road Academy and Spring Hill High School.

2017 Home Page Preseason All-Area Team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Gavin Schoenwald (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Enters his first season as BA’s starting QB. Has thrown for 723 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons. Vanderbilt commit.

Running Back: Dontae Smith (Sr.), Spring Hill

Rushed for 2,338 yards and 22 touchdowns on 225 carries in 2016. He also returned two kicks for touchdowns. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.

Running Back: Troy Henderson (Sr.), Independence

Recorded 982 rushing yards, 780 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns last fall.

Wide Receiver: Camron Johnson (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Johnson recorded 47 catches for 796 yards and six touchdowns at wide receiver last season. He was also a stud at safety, registering 24 tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one blocked punt. He returned two interceptions, two fumbles and a blocked punt for touchdowns.

He’s committed to Vanderbilt.

Wide Receiver: TJ Sheffield (Jr.), Independence

Registered 885 receiving yards, 384 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns (1 kickoff return) last season.

Wide Receiver: Kendrell Scurry (Jr.), Independence

Caught 58 passes for 978 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016.

Athlete: Tai Carter (Sr.), Summit

Rushed for 1,376 yards and 14 TDs for the 7-4 Spartans last season. He will also start at cornerback this fall.

OL: Max Wray (Sr.), Franklin

Ohio State commit

OL: Cole Mabry (Sr.), Brentwood

Notre Dame commit

OL: Jordan McCoy (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Returning starter for BA.

OL: Beau Myers (Sr.), Independence

Samford commit

OL: Joe More (Sr.), Christ Presbyterian Academy

Navy commit.

Kicker: Christopher Miller-Hill (Sr.), Franklin

Made nine field goals and was 57 of 58 on PAT attempts last season.

Punter: Harrison Smith (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Averaged 43 yards per punt in 2016.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Tymon Mitchell (Jr.), Franklin Road Academy

Posted two sacks and two forced fumbles last season. Has offers from Vanderbilt, Louisville, Purdue and Iowa State.

DL: Blake Bixby (Sr.), Independence

Steps in as a starter at the five-technique. He registered 37 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 2016.

DL: Thomas Gore (Jr.), Brentwood Academy

Jumps into a starting role after posting 25+ tackles and 2.5 sacks during his sophomore campaign.

DL: Christian Moolman (Jr.), Franklin

Posted 55 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery a year ago.

LB: Jack Sirmon (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Coming off a 2016 campaign in which he registered 61 tackles (6.5 for loss), three interceptions and two sacks. Committed to Washington.

LB: C.J. Grissim (Sr.), Brentwood

Recorded 153 tackles (9 for loss), two fumble recoveries and one interception for the Bruins last season. He was also the Region 7-5A Defensive MVP.

LB: Cane Patterson (Jr.), Christ Presbyterian Academy

Had 75 tackles, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception in 2016. He’s fielding offers from Louisville, LSU, Memphis, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and others.

CB: Daniel Taylor (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Posted 39 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery a year ago. Committed to Navy.

CB: Kel Hawkins (Sr.), Battle Ground Academy

Picked off five passes and recorded 46 tackles.

He was also utilized as an offensive weapon at receiver, accumulating 526 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

S: Jariel Wilson (Jr.), Centennial

Racked up 83 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last year. Additionally, he racked up 657 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at running back.

S: Jevon Robertson (Sr.), Independence

Tallied 105 tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2016.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Carson Shacklett (Sr.), Brentwood

Recorded 1,782 pass yards, 645 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns (14 run) and five interceptions in 12 games last season. He was the Region 7-5A tri-offensive MVP.

RB: Tomario Pleasant (Jr.), Brentwood Academy

Rushed for 776 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2016.

RB: Bubba Johnson (So.), Page

Posted 1,027 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.

WR: Parker Bullion (Sr.), Brentwood

Had 59 catches for 637 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.

WR: Justin Oden (Sr.), Spring Hill

Snagged 27 receptions for 477 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

WR: Ollie Reese (Sr.), Battle Ground Academy

Hauled in 37 catches for 616 yards and eight touchdowns.

Athlete: Tavion Fleming (Sr.), Centennial

Registered 380 receiving yards, 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns at slot receiver in 2016.

He also returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. In addition to his work on offense and special teams, Fleming will be a starting cornerback for the Cougars.

OL: Drew Harmon (Sr.), Ravenwood

Returning starter at center for the Raptors.

OL: Tank Starr (Jr.), Brentwood

Returning starter at guard.

OL: Zion Katina (Sr.), Independence

Kennesaw State commit

OL: Chris Moore (Sr.), Brentwood

Returning starter at center.

OL: Kyle Means (Sr.), Franklin

Returning starter at guard.

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Jonathan Harris (Sr.), Page

Recorded 34 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery a year ago.

DL: Blake Myers (Sr.), Brentwood

Registered 33 tackles and five sacks in 2016.

DL: Airin Spell (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Returning starter at nose tackle for the Eagles. Posted 38 tackles and three sacks last season.

DL: Michael Hunt (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Steps into a larger role in the trenches for BA.

LB: Josh Rowan (Sr.), Centennial

Amassed 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season.

LB: Colby Logan (Jr.), Independence

Racked up 82 tackles, four fumble recoveries, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2016.

LB: Jack Victory (Jr.), Brentwood Academy

Registered 36 tackles and five sacks a year ago.

CB: Kenyon Garlington (Sr.), Brentwood Academy

Returning starter. Had 28 tackles and two interceptions last season.

CB: Brooks Howard (Sr.), Independence

Had 28 tackles and an interception last season.

S: Jack Jewell (Sr.), Battle Ground Academy

Recorded 27 tackles and five interceptions in 2016.

S: Jake Huner (Jr.), Independence

Accumulated 75 tackles, two sacks and one interception last season.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_ .