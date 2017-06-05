Rivers Rutherford to play Franklin Theatre benefit for FiftyForward Martin Center

Rivers Rutherford is coming to the Franklin Theatre for a cause.

The hit country music songwriter will perform June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the theater for the FiftyForward Martin Center’s annual Music and Memories concert.

The concert, the Martin Center’s biggest annual fundraiser, is currently in its 12th year. The money raised will help the center to continue its mission of “enriching the lives of active adults age 50 and older” through dozens of programs and activities that the center organizes each month.

The Martin Center was founded in 2002 and currently has more than 300 members, Sherry Coss, the center’s associate director, said. An annual membership costs $120, which can be paid monthly. Scholarships for are available to some people based on need.

Coss said the Music and Memories event provides an integral part of the center’s budget each year.

“This is vital,” she said.

The seniors who attend events at the Martin Center have a wide array of activities to choose from, ranging from tai chi and Pilates classes to meetings of such social groups as the Martin Men or the Card Crusaders.

“I think the programs and services we offer here help seniors in our community find their winds and get involved in the community,” Coss said. “It’s a wonderful service we do here.”

Rivers Rutherford has scored number one hits for such artists as Brooks & Dunn (“Ain’t Nothing ’bout You”), Kenny Chesney (“Living in Fast Forward”), Tim McGraw (“Real Good Man”) and Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton (the duet “When I Get Where I’m Going”).

Tickets to the concert are available on the Franklin Theatre website.

A $100 VIP package is also available and includes premier seating, a special VIP reception, wine and hors d’oeuvres as well as a chance to meet Rivers Rutherford and Friends.

To purchase a VIP package, call the center at 615-376-0102.