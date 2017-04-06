Buttercup Festival blooms in Nolensville this Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Walk down the main stretch of Nolensville’s historic district this time of year and you’ll see yellow and white flowers in pots in front of businesses, on banners affixed to light poles and on signs sitting in yards and in store windows.

The spring flowers in the historic district signal that everyone is geared up for the 18th Annual Nolensville Historic District Buttercup Festival this Saturday, April 8. The annual event features more than 120 vendors and fun activities for visitors of all ages.

“It’s our biggest day of the year,” Stacey Fish, owner of Three French Hens, an antique and home decor shop in the district, said. “It’s huge. We have thousands of people that come out.”

Debbie Sutmiller, the proprietor of The Peacock Lane, a store in the district that has designed all the T-shirts for this year’s festival, compared its impact on local business to the biggest national day of shopping.

“It’s almost like Black Friday for the shops,” she said. “It really gives them a boost.”

Boosting business was the original intent of the Buttercup Festival, which began when Nolensville was not the rapidly growing city it is today.

“It was created to bring awareness to the merchants of this historic district because 18 years ago this was really out in the country,” Fish said.

Over time, though, the festival has become more than that, a kind of community celebration.

Local stores are still a large part of the festival, offering special discounts and deals to shoppers, but so too are dozens of outside vendors who come in and set up shop throughout the historic district.

There is much more than just shopping that goes on at the Buttercup Festival these days.

“You don’t wanna miss it,” Suttmiller said. “It’s got something for everybody, especially kids.”

Some of the activities for children include face-painting, a bounce house, a petting zoo, free photos with the Easter Bunny, and the talents of Sam the Balloon Man.

In addition, there will be live music, Civil War reeanactors and, at 1 p.m., the annual Little Miss and Miss Buttercup Pageant, which this year has grown to 20 contestants.

Food will be provided by a variety of food truck vendors.

“Any kind of food you can imagine will be out here Saturday,” Fish said.

Behind all the activity and the entertainment is a lot of hard work. Suttmiller said it takes nearly a full year to get ready for the event.

Both Fish and Suttmiller serve on the committee that helps organize the Buttercup Festival. Suttmiller is the chairperson of the committee, while Fish is in charge of signage as well as port-a-potties. “I’m really good at it,” she said with a smile.

All of that hard work goes to a good cause.

The proceeds from the festival, from things like booth rentals, will be donated to local charities. In years past, those charities have included Meals on Wheels, the Nolensville Food Pantry, Open Arms Care, the Nolensville Historical Society and the city’s volunteer fire department.

For the third year, the festival will also be sponsoring a $1,000 scholarship for an area high school senior.

Suttmiller encourages everyone to come visit.

“It’s just a really fun family atmosphere,” she said.

For more information visit the Buttercup Festival Facebook page.