2017 OUTLOOK: BGA transitions to DII-AA with top playmakers

By SAM McGAW

Battle Ground Academy is ready to make a splash in 2017.

After going 8-4 a year ago, the Wildcats enter Division II-AA with a high-powered offense and a defense that returns a handful of key starters.

“We return some guys with a lot of playing experience,” BGA head coach Roc Batten said. “Our focus this year is about doing all the little things right. We have to do all the little things right in terms of the way we practice, the way we approach the games, the fundamentals and the mental approach.”

BGA will compete against Christ Presbyterian Academy, Franklin Road Academy, Goodpasture and Lipscomb Academy in the DII-AA Middle Region.

WILDCATS OFFENSE

The Wildcats return several weapons to an offense that averaged 30.75 points per game last season.

The unit is spearheaded by senior quarterback Drew Martin. He passed for 2,450 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions last season, while also rushing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

“He had a really good summer,” Batten said. “He’s bulked up, which I think has helped his arm strength a lot. The biggest thing he’s improved on is mentally understanding the offense. Last year, we put in a new offensive system and he was a new starting quarterback. This year, we’ve seen him take a giant leap, as far as the mental piece of the game.”

Martin has most of his weapons returning.

Seniors Ollie Reese, Jack Jewell and Kel Hawkins lead the receiving corps.

Reese recorded 37 receptions for 616 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Jewell caught 33 passes for 571 yards and six scores.

Hawkins is a dynamic playmaker out of the slot. He registered 526 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016.

Tiy Reed, Antonio Stevens, Garnett Hollis, Briston Bennett, Chico Bennett and Zach McCullough will also see work at receiver.

“We have a few guys that can play multiple positions and give us a weapon,” Batten said. “I think we’ve got a really good core around (Martin) to distribute the football to.”

Junior Jaylen Frierson is expected to receive a bulk of the carries for the Wildcats. He had 90 carries for 520 yards and eight touchdowns last fall.

Kaleb Seay, Julian Walton, Matt Ligon and Briston Bennett are expected to see carries, as well.

While the skill positions are mostly intact for the Wildcats, there’s a lot more uncertainty on the offensive line.

Junior Eli Mayberry is expected to be a starter, while Robbie Kirkpatrick, Brock Baldwin, Kenny Rawls, Evan Gaunt, Zach Bankamper, Cannon Worth and Ryan Greenewalt are in the mix.

“We have several guys fighting it out,” Batten said. We have a bit more depth up front than we’ve had in the past, which is exciting for us.”

WILDCATS DEFENSE

Just like the offensive line, there’s a lot of competition throughout BGA’s defense entering this season.

Mayberry, Greenewalt and Evan Gaunt have been playing at a high level on the defensive line throughout camp, according to Batten.

Chico Bennett, Hudson Chaney, Worth, Rawls, Kirkpatrick and Colby Sloan are also in line for playing time in the trenches.

Matt Ligon is a returning starter at weak-side linebacker. He posted 90 tackles and one interception last season.

“He’s done some really good things at camp,” Batten stated. “He’s a leader in that group.”

Brandon Jackson, Kaleb Seay, Teddy Holloway and Jaylen Frierson are in the mix at inside linebacker, and Antonio Stevens and Wilson Parker are working at outside linebacker.

“This has been a really good camp, in terms of creating competition for us,” Batten said. “We have a lot of guys battling.”

Hawkins and Conner Mitchell are returning starters at cornerback and safety, respectively.

Hawkins was an all-state selection last season, registering 46 tackles and five interceptions. Mitchell had 68 tackles and one interception.

Hollis is expected to man the other cornerback spot, while Briston Bennett will play safety. McCullough, Reed and Trae McCoy will also see reps in the secondary.

Jewell is also capable of playing safety for the Wildcats. He intercepted five passes last season.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.