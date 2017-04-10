Rotary Club of Brentwood’s Pancake Day brought crowds to middle school Saturday

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Although school was not in session, hundreds of people packed the cafeteria of Brentwood Middle School this past Saturday.

They were there for the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s annual Pancake Day fundraiser, now in its 40th year.

More than 900 people attended the event to eat pancakes, socialize and raise money for a good cause, Rotary Club of Brentwood President Dale Lewelling said. A blood drive also was held in the school’s gymnasium as part of the event.

Lee Black came to Pancake Day with his two sons, Andrew, 10, and William, 7.

“I think the Rotary is a fine organization and it’s good to be part of it,” Lee said, as he and his sons sat at a cafeteria table, their gargantuan Aretha Frankenstein-brand pancakes in front of them.

“It’s also hard to beat pancakes on a Saturday morning like this,” he added.

Andrew likes pancakes, although he usually goes for cereal and toast in the mornings, he said. He was undaunted by the size of the pancakes, which had the heft of at least two more conventional pancakes, and said he would “probably” be able to finish his.

As far as the Rotary is concerned, Andrew knew just enough to gather that he was preparing to chow down that morning for a worthy cause.

“It’s like a group of leaders who get together and do good things for the community,” he said when asked about the organization.

At a nearby table, Johnna Scott sat with her daughter, Isabella Vincent, 10, and two of Isabella’s friends, Quinn Coleman, 10, and Daisy Urbanowicz, “almost 11 in about two weeks.”

“[The pancakes] were really good, and the bouncy house was really fun and everyone was so nice here,” Daisy said.

“I’m having a good time,” Isabella said.

Johnna had brought the girls both to help raise money for the Rotary and because of her job.

“We came to support the Rotary Club, and I’m a hematology specialist so I believe in the opportunity to give blood at a blood drive,” she said.

Like Andrew Black, the girls did not know a whole lot about the Rotary Club, but they knew that it does good work.

“We know that they donate a lot to charities,” Isabella said.

That is certainly true. As reported in a previous Brentwood Home Page article, the Rotary Club of Brentwood has donated to numerous charities over the years. Proceeds from last year’s Pancake Day went to “the Adult Learning Center of Williamson County, AGAPE, Best Buddies, the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, the Brentwood Family YMCA and the Brentwood Library’s Stitching for Charity Group.” In addition, the Rotary Club, through the nonprofit Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation has given more than $500,000 over the years to local charities and to fund scholarships for local students.

Lewelling was pleased with how this year’s 40th Pancake Day went.

“It’s an excellent turnout. It was a beautiful day,” Lewelling said. He estimated that over 900 people had come to the middle school for the event.

For him, Pancake Day had fulfilled its purpose of drawing the community together while at the same time educating people about the work the Rotary accomplishes.

“It showcases the Rotary for the community and lets people find out about…some of the stuff we do,” he said. “Also it’s just a great time to meet friends and make some new friends.”