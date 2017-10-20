Final weekend for Parade of Homes

The Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ enters its final weekend at the Witherspoon community in Brentwood following the results of the People’s Choice Awards.

Parade attendees during the first week of the show cast their votes to determine each winner in eleven “Best of Show” categories.

Ford Custom Classic Homes was the big winner taking home five of the awards including “Best of Show.” The Ford Custom Classic Homes team includes builder Mike Ford and designer Autumnflora Miklich from Bella Vita Interiors.

A complete rundown of all the People’s Choice award-winning homes:

Best Front Elevation: Legend Homes – Doug Herman, builder; Marie-Joe Bouffard and MC Cooper, JFY Designs, designers

Best Landscaping: Stonegate Homes – Paul Huff, builder; Julie Davis, Julie Davis Interiors, designer

Best Kitchen: Ford Custom Classic Homes – Mike Ford, builder; Autumnflora Miklich, Bella Vita Interiors, designer

Best Master Suite: Ford Custom Classic Homes

Best Floor Plan: Ford Custom Classic Homes

Best Child’s Room: Barlow Builders – Austin Pennington, builder; Lori Paranjape, Mrs. Paranjape Design + Interiors, designer

Best Outdoor Living Area: Barlow Builders

Most Livable: Castle Homes – Alan Looney, builder; Joy Huber, Castle Homes In-House Design, in partnership with Rozanne Jackson, Ginny Garrett and Katy Austin, The Iron Gate, designers

Craftsmanship: Schumacher Homes, LLC – Keith Schumacher, builder; Tim Causey and Chuck Feltner, ReCreations Homes, designers

Best Interior Design: Ford Custom Classic Homes; Bella Vita Interiors

BEST OF SHOW: Ford Custom Classic Homes; Bella Vita Interiors

The Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes™ is open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through this Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Witherspoon community in Brentwood, Tenn.

Tickets are available for $15 per person (children 12 and under admitted free; seniors and military admitted for $12) at the gate or online at Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-pinnacle-financial-partners-parade-of-homes-tickets-37707971558?aff=es2.

The Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee (HBAMT) is a voluntary non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting the American dream of homeownership to all residents of Middle Tennessee.