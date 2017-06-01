Recycled art is a winner for local elementary school students

Photo: The 1st prize winner of the contest: “Soaring Over Cleaner States” by Lipscomb Elementary School fourth-grader Montserrat Spielmann

By LANDON WOODROOF

It turns out that recycling is not only a good way to help the environment, it’s an art form, too.

At least it was for the students who entered the 2017 Recycled Project Contest, organized by the Williamson Recycles and Keep Williamson Beautiful organizations. The contest called for local elementary school students from Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District to make art projects out of common recycled materials, including cardboard, aluminum and plastic #1-7.

Three winners were announced Thursday. They are from Lipscomb, Scales and Bethesda elementary schools. The winners will have their projects displayed in the Keep Williamson Beautiful booth at the 2017 Williamson County Fair, which runs from Aug. 4-12 at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park. Students were asked to craft their projects around the theme of the upcoming fair: “Country Pride, Country Wide.”

The top three students in the contest each won money which goes to their respective school environmental or recycling programs.

“This is by far the largest turnout we have ever had for the contest,” said Keep Williamson Beautiful’s executive director Jennifer Gosciniak. “We are so excited to share these projects in our Keep Williamson Beautiful booth at the Williamson County Fair!”

The top three students and projects were:

1st place – “Soaring Over Cleaner States” – Montserrat Spielmann – fourth grade – Lipscomb Elementary

2nd place – “Tennessee Pride” – Scales Green Team – K-5th grade – Scales Elementary – the team included the following students: Drew Bauchiero, Coriana Bauchiero, Kelly Kan, Elizabeth Kan, Tommy Bauchiero, Callie Bauchiero, Taylor Gunn, Macie Morrison, Emerson Gunn, McRae Morrison, Lynlee Nance, Harper Gunn, Will Nance, Evelyn Risner, and Emily Wilson

3rd place – “American Eagle: ReUSAble Flag” – Maddox Stevenson, Daniel Wiersma, and Michael Giglione – 2nd grade – Bethesda Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary will receive $250 for Spielmann’s first place effort, while Scales Elementary will receive $100 and Bethesda Elementary will get $50.

According to its website, Williamson Recycles is “a public and private sector joint venture with the Landfill and Convenience Centers, in an effort to preserve the environment by making recycling an accessible and countywide effort.”

Keep Williamson Beautiful is described on its site as “the volunteer division of the Williamson County Solid Waste Department and an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit in sustainability.” It holds various environmental and educational events and programs in the county.