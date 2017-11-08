2017 study ranks Tennessee third fattest among states

Tennessee was ranked 3rd overall in the 2017’s Fattest States in America report compiled by personal-finance website WalletHub.

Mississippi ranked number 1 overall, and Colorado was ranked the least fattest state.

The report’s release corresponds with November being National Diabetes Awareness Month. According to WalletHub, Americans collectively spend nearly $200 billion per year on obesity-related health costs.

Tennessee also ranked third in adults with high cholesterol.

To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Here are some highlights about Tennessee from each report:

Obesity & Overweight Problem in Tennessee (1=Fattest; 25=Avg.)

9 th – % of Obese Adults

– % of Obese Adults 4 th – % of Overweight Children

– % of Overweight Children 5 th – % of Obese Children

– % of Obese Children 7 th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

– % of Physically Inactive Adults 3 rd – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

– % of Adults with High Cholesterol 16 th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

– % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day 7 th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

– % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes 7 th – % of Adults with Hypertension

– % of Adults with Hypertension 23rd – Obesity-Related Death Rate

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/ fattest-states/16585/

Diabetes Facts & Statistics