Farm to table dinner fundraiser this Friday for Nolensville Farmer’s Market

By LANDON WOODROOF

Local ingredients will be served on a local farm by a local chef while a local band plays this Friday at the 2nd Annual Farm to Table Dinner fundraiser for the Nolensville Farmer’s Market.

The dinner will be held 6 to 8 p.m. at Nolensville Lavender Farm, located at 2751 Henry Allen Lane, south of Nolensville off McCanless Road. Tickets are available here.

Last year’s first farm to table dinner was such a success that farmer’s market owner Kasi Haire said it just made sense to do a follow-up this year.

“Everyone that came just really had a great time,” she said. “It’s something that hadn’t been done in Nolensville before.”

Haire hopes that the event will serve as a way to highlight the work that local farmers do to bring healthy food to the community.

“This year our goal is always to bring the community together focused around supporting local farms,” she said.

The adults-only event will feature a menu prepared by Chef Megan Hendrix of And 3 Foods, a vendor at the farmer’s market. While the exact menu has not been revealed yet, according to a post on the farmer’s market’s Facebook page the meal will have “protein options (beef, chicken and fish) from our market vendors, fall veggie medley (cut the pumpkin, squashes and more), a yummy bread basket from our bakeries featuring olive oil and spices” and “a baked apple dessert.”

And 3 Foods describes itself as “a unique Company that focuses on providing our clients with inventive, edgy food, killer flavor and a healthy flair.” Hendrix does catering and a weekly meal delivery service consisting of her own creations at And 3.

The event is being sponsored by Mill Creek Brewing Company. For those who like a little music with their meal, the dinner will have its own soundtrack courtesy of Pirates 4 Hire, a “local Nolensville Dad Band,” according to the farmer’s market Facebook page.

There is limited seating available for the dinner. Tickets are $50 each and include two drinks per ticket.