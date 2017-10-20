3-D printing class at Brentwood Library seeks to demystify a popular new technology

Photo: One of the library’s three 3-D printers.

By LANDON WOODROOF

3-D printing is one of those cutting edge technological advances that can seem almost magical to people when they first hear about it.

After all, it takes a commonly understood technology, printing, and stretches it beyond the limits within which it has been imagined and utilized for centuries. You print words on paper, the thinking goes, not fully formed vases or model cars or any of a million other things in the mysterious and empty confines of a black box.

The truth of it, though, is that 3-D is a readily explainable, highly practical and not even particularly new phenomenon. The technology has existed since the early 1980s, even if it has only entered the mainstream in the past few years. It operates not too differently from any modern printer, except instead of ink it uses plastic. Furthermore, also like a regular printer, it can be used by anyone who takes the time to learn how.

Kelly Lee and Chuck Rohmann make these points and more at their regular 3-D printing classes at the Brentwood Library. Lee is a reference librarian at the Brentwood Library while Rohmann is a professional medical consultant with an engineering background and a love for 3-D printing.

“What are the applications of 3-D printing?” Lee asked class members late Wednesday afternoon at the Brentwood Library. “As far as I can see it’s however far your imagination can take you.”

Lee cited recent articles that showed how people had used 3-D printing for a wide array of projects. 3-D printing has been used to construct submarines, buildings and even prosthetic feet for a frostbitten duck.

Lee traced the history of 3-D printing back to the early 1980s when some companies began to use the technology to build prototypes.

3-D printing did not really start coming into wider use until toward the end of the last decade, though, when the price of a 3-D printer fell below $10,000.

Rohmann said the entry into the consumer market occurred as the result of advancements in plastic technology. By the late 2000s, it was possible to buy plastic that would melt at lower temperatures and which was cheap enough to be mass produced.

“The price point of being able to afford it diminished considerably to the point where anyone could pick one up for their daily use,” Rohmann said.

There are two types of 3-D printing, additive and subtractive. In the former, layers of plastic filament are used to construct an object. In the latter, an object is cut out of a larger hunk of material.

Additive printing is cheaper and more user-friendly. All of the Brentwood Library’s three 3-D printers use the additive manufacturing process.

These printers work by essentially guiding a printer head holding an extruder around as it lays heated filament line by line until the desired object is created.

Just like a conventional 2-D printer might take a .doc file and spit out the essay you wrote, these 3-D printers use stereolithography, or STL, files to print objects.

STL files can be created using computer aided design software, many examples of which are available online for free.

At Wednesday’s class, Lee and Rohmann demonstrated how to create designs using the open-source Tinkercad website.

“Anything I have built for any purpose I use Tinkercad,” Rohmann said.

On Tinkercad, users can access designs created by other users or they can make their own.

Lee and Rohman walked students through the process of designing an arch. Basically, Tinkercad users have the opportunity to manipulate any number of different shapes to come up with their desired product. The details of turning a rectangle into an arch on Tinkercad are too specific to get into here, but suffice it to say that the majority of the class members had minimal difficulty following along and producing an arch design.

Class members are given the opportunity to save their files and have them printed on one of the library’s 3-D printers. There is not any printing actually done in class because 3-D printing is actually pretty time-consuming. It can take hours to print a single object.

Nevertheless, Brentwood Library patrons are welcome to submit files to be printed on one of the library’s 3-D printers at any time. They can do this by filling out an online form on the library’s website. You simply have to give your name and library card number, select a desired color for your project, give a description of the object and attach the STL file.

The printing costs 10 cents a gram. There are, of course, certain restrictions on what can and cannot be printed. A list of those restrictions, as well as more detailed instructions of 3-D printing procedures, can be found here.

After your submittal is reviewed by library staff someone will call you and inform you how much your object will cost to print. You will then be contacted again when your item is finished.

Lee said the library has some patrons who regularly submit projects to be printed, but not too many. There is still plenty of space for those who want to explore the world of 3-D printing at the Brentwood Library.

As far as what types of objects one can produce with a 3-D printer, like Lee said earlier, the possibilities really are nearly endless. Rohmann owned companies devoted to racing drones and he would regularly make parts for his drones using 3-D printers. He also uses 3-D printers for a host of practical, around-the-house type needs. For instance, he has created additional supports for oddly spaced cabinetry and shelving.

Lee and Rohmann have been holding these classes for over a year now. They are basically offering them once a month at this point. There is a separate class geared toward teenagers.

Rohmann thinks that the popularity of 3-D printers will only increase in the coming years.

“I could very easily see this being an appliance of the future that we would have in our home like our dishwasher, dryer, or whatever,” he said. “Because the things I’ve been able to do with it have saved me headaches time and time again.”

You can find and register for future 3-D printing classes on the Brentwood Library calendar.